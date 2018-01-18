Fishermen Narrowly Escape Split Second Before Catastrophe (VIDEO)

Anglers were lucky to survive as they jumped into the water just brief moments before a speeding motorboat rammed into their vessel.

Police officer Bryan Maess from the city of Hermiston, Oregon, US, was fishing for salmon at the mouth of the Columbia River with two friends when they noticed a bigger boat rushing towards them at full speed. As seen in the video captured by their GoPro cameras, the fishermen were waving their arms, hoping to attract the attention of the speed boat captain but this didn't help. Their only chance of survival was to abandon ship as soon as possible.

The fishermen managed to jump into the water barely a second before the disaster. Mr. Maess, who reportedly injured his knee, ankle and arm, said he experienced headaches and vision problems after the accident. As for his friends, they suffered from cuts and hypothermia.

After the incident, Mr. Maess filed a $372,500 lawsuit against the motorboat driver, Marlin Lee Larsen, saying that he was talking on his mobile phone during the accident, The Oregonian reported.

Larsen's son-in-law told investigators that he had warned the 75-year-old man to pay attention to where he was driving instead of using his cell phone. Larsen himself didn't plead guilty to the incident.