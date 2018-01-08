"Cyclone Bomb" Grips US East Coast (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The "cyclone bomb" of bad weather, snow and frost, which hit the northeastern US, has created chaos in the nation's largest airports.

A wave of icy Arctic air covered the eastern coast of the United States on Saturday after a powerful storm that raged this week, affecting all eastern and central states, from Houston to Boston.

A warning about the intensification of wind and frost has been received by all coastal states from Florida to New England.

Cities are stepping up efforts to provide homeless people with proper heating in shelters.

Cities are stepping up efforts to provide homeless people with proper heating in shelters.

L-R: extreme cold in the US. where with wind chill, it's felt —67c in places. 150 soldiers work to free cars trapped by snow in Spain. Extreme cold and snow in China's Shanxi province. 47c in Sydney, hottest day since 1939.

In many parts of the eastern United States, the temperature fell below minus 18 degrees Celsius, in cold places of the country — minus 39 degrees.

US 52 in Clinton County slick and hazardous! Also portions covered in 5/6" of snow!

​Coincé à New York #Snow #storm pic.twitter.com/DvTAmU7g0L