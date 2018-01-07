Man Versus Tempest: Irish Footballer Plays With Raging Storm (VIDEO)

Irish football player Eanna O’Connor demonstrates just how powerful Storm Eleanor, which hit Ireland earlier this week, is.
A video recorded by his brother shows how O’Connor kicks a ball straight into the storm and how the weather sends it flying right back at him like a boomerang.
And it seems that strong winds have somewhat of a habit of interfering with football matches.
For example, in 2015 a Thurrock player ended up scoring an own-goal during a match against Romford when he kicked a high-ball and it ended up being flung into his team’s net by a gale from Storm Barney.
And in 2012 Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper ended up performing an own-goal with a not-so-little help from the weather when trying to bring the ball into play.
