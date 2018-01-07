Man Versus Tempest: Irish Footballer Plays With Raging Storm (VIDEO)

If you ever wondered why holding a football game during a storm may not be such a good idea, you should probably watch this video and check out how the wind can wreck your game.

Irish football player Eanna O’Connor demonstrates just how powerful Storm Eleanor, which hit Ireland earlier this week, is.

A video recorded by his brother shows how O’Connor kicks a ball straight into the storm and how the weather sends it flying right back at him like a boomerang.

And it seems that strong winds have somewhat of a habit of interfering with football matches.

For example, in 2015 a Thurrock player ended up scoring an own-goal during a match against Romford when he kicked a high-ball and it ended up being flung into his team’s net by a gale from Storm Barney.

And in 2012 Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper ended up performing an own-goal with a not-so-little help from the weather when trying to bring the ball into play.