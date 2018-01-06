Aeroflot Announces Passengers Unable to Depart From US Since January 4

The company responsible for servicing Aeroflot flights at the Washington airport is refusing to service the flights of the Russian air carrier, Aeroflot reported.

"Due to the unfavorable weather conditions in New York and the traffic collapse at the airports of New York and Washington, the company for ground handling of Aeroflot flights in Washington — SwissPort — does not yet confirm the possibility of servicing Aeroflot flights at the airport in Washington (IAD)," — it is said in the message.

"In connection with this, Aeroflot cannot at the moment say when, exactly, passengers stranded due to weather conditions will be able to depart," the company added.

Information for passengers travelling from Dulles Airport (Washington DC) https://t.co/UB5vyaj0kF — AeroflotManUtd (@AeroflotManUtd) January 6, 2018

All information will be quickly posted on the site and official accounts in social networks. The carrier also said that the passengers of the flight SU533, SU539 transported from New York to Washington by road.

"Passengers are notified through the call-center, arriving for registration will be provided with everything necessary in accordance with the Federal Aviation Regulations and in accordance with the standards of Aeroflot," the message adds.