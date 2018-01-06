Register
14:05 GMT +306 January 2018
    Activists of the non-governmental organization International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) wear masks of US President Donal Trump and leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jon-un while posing with a mock missile in front of the embassy of Democratic People's Republic of Korea in Berlin, on September 13, 2017

    'We've Got a Crazy in N Korea And We've Got Crazy in White House' - Congressman

    Democratic California Congressman John Garamendi says he's not the only one questioning Trump’s ability to hold office.

    Speaking to CNN's "OutFront with Erin Burnett" on Friday night, Garamendi said a whole range of Republicans in the Congress agreed with him in private talks that Trump’s mental health is worrisome. He said they have chosen to keep this to themselves since they have a legislative agenda to pass which needs presidential approval.

    FEMEN activist impersonates Trump in Kiev, Ukraine.
    Youtube / 112 Украина
    'Mr Big Button': Naked Activist in Kiev Mocks Trump, Kim for Nuke Boasting (VIDEO)

    Garamendi went as far as drew parallels between Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, calling both of them "crazies":

    "We've got a crazy leading the North Korea and we've got a crazy in the White House," Garamendi lamented. "We got a guy in the White House who's unstable and not fit for office."

    Garamendi did not adduce the names, though saying the closed door meetings he mentioned involved high-profile Republican officials. He declined to detail if he meant the GOP elite.

    "I think I've gone far enough. Let's just say these are people that are important in the Republican Congress."

    READ MORE: Trump Slams Fire & Fury's Wolff Who 'Used Sloppy Steve Bannon'

    The issue of Trump’s mental unfitness has increasingly popped up following the debate over reporter Michael Wolff’s biographical piece on Trump, dubbed "Fire and Fury," which was released Friday.

    The discussion started with a number of lawmakers, and even involved Yale psychiatrist Dr. Bandy X. Lee, who weighed in saying the concerns were centered around  the "president’s dangerousness." The comments, however, ran counter to the formal principles of the psychiatric community banning one from diagnosing without formal medical tests.

    In the wake of the Fire and Fury release, Trump received some support, though, from his Capitol Hill aides, with White House press secretary Sarah Sanders calling the book and insanity allegations "laughable" and "disgraceful."

