Register
12:02 GMT +306 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks regarding the Administration's National Security Strategy at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington D.C., U.S. December 18, 2017

    Trump Slams Fire & Fury's Wolff Who 'Used Sloppy Steve Bannon'

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    World
    Get short URL
    113

    Controversies, as well as passions, run high as journalist Michael Wolff’s hyped biography on Trump, Fire and Fury, has hit the shelves at an extraordinary pace ahead of the projected launch date.

    In his most recent tweet, the American president has attacked again the widely debated  Fire and Fury book on his stay at the White House, saying it is phoney and made in collaboration with his "sloppy" campaign manager Steve Bannon, who, once fired, reportedly pleaded for a job.

    Michael Wolff, the author of the book on Trump’s first year in office, stands by every detail stated in it saying in an interview with NBC's TODAY show on Friday he had spent about three hours with Trump during his election campaign and spoke to his aides who communicated with the then presidential candidate on daily and even a minute-to-minute basis. He noted "he absolutely spoke to the president" then, which irrespective of what Trump thought of it was recorded, making the author "in every way comfortable" with everything he reported in his book.

    What is Michael Wolff Known For?

    Wolff, 64, has been covering the media industry as a contributing columnist for Vanity Fair, the Hollywood Reporter and other news outlets, including Newsweek and USA Today.

    Most famously, Wolff came up with a story on media mogul Rupert Murdoch in his 2010 book The Man Who Owns the News. Murdoch raised objections about the biography back then.

    The most recent of Wolff’s books, Fire and Fury, released on Friday four days ahead of schedule, has already earned a lot of controversy, though hitting record sales on Amazon and in retail bookshops, prompting analogies with  the launch of a Harry Potter book.

    Fire and Fury: What It Is All About

    The White House has dismissed the newly released book as "tabloid gossip" full of "lies" and some vocal critics, Trump among them, have even cast doubt on Wolff’s credibility, following the publication of several excerpts in the Guardian on Wednesday.  

    "My credibility is being questioned by a man who has less credibility than perhaps anyone who has ever walked on earth at this point," he said.

    Responding to the White House’s backlash, Wolff said: "I will quote Steve Bannon:  'He's lost it.'" He went on still further saying Trump's scrutiny with regard to the book and his contribution to the hype around it help it sell like hot cakes.

    A recurring theme in Fire and Fury is whether Trump is actually fit for his position. Wolff suggested that even the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and daughter, Ivanka Trump, are hardly demonstrating any faith.

    "Certainly Jared and Ivanka, in their current situation, which is a deep legal quagmire, are putting everything on the president," he said. "'Not us, it’s him.'" Citing his speakers, Wolff pointed out to Trump's childlike, or rather childish desire to get gratification without delay, which is common in their descriptions.

    READ MORE: Fire and Fury: Trump Slams Upcoming Book on White House Over Its 'Phony' Plot

    Amid the backlash from the White House, the central figure in the story, Trump's campaign chief executive Steve Brannon, seems to get increasingly isolated. On Thursday night his principal sponsor, billionaire Rebekah Mercer, publicly withdrew her patronage, which is regarded as a strong blow to Bannon's plans to back a range of candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. Breitbart News was also advised to "look at and consider" toppling Bannon as its executive chairman. Referring to the news, on Friday Trump tweeted his appraisal of "dumping" "the leaker" — "sloppy" Steve Brannon.

     

    Related:

    Trump Backs Proposal to Spend Pakistan Aid Money on US Infrastructure Projects
    Trump Will Likely Abandon the Nuclear Deal With Iran - Analyst
    Trump Seeks $18Bln Over 10 Years for Border Wall With Mexico – Reports
    'Mr Big Button': Naked Activist in Kiev Mocks Trump, Kim for Nuke Boasting
    Tags:
    presidential campaign, office, White House, biography, release, book, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Michael Wolff, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mesmerizing Blue Lake of Russia's Kazan
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok