White House Refutes Media Reports of Pence Visit Postponement to Middle East

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Media reports about a new delay of US Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Israel and Egypt are not true, the trip will take place later in January as scheduled, Pence's Deputy Chief of Staff Jarrod Agen said.

"As we've said, @VP Pence is traveling to Israel & Egypt later this month. Reports otherwise are wrong. There's a false story circulating of a delay. It's not true," Agen wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

© REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins White House Official Explains Reason Behind Delay of Pence's Mid East Visit

On Monday, the Times of Israel newspaper reported that Pence's visit to the Middle East had been indefinitely postponed. Citing a representative of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the newspaper said that Pence was not included in the list of foreign dignitaries, who would visit the country in January.

Pence is going to visit the Middle East in mid-January. The visit was initially scheduled for December 20 but postponed over the US Congress' voting on the tax reform.