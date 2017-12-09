Palestine's Abbas Reportedly Refuses to Meet Pence: 'US Crossed All Red Lines'

Neither the Palestinian president nor the US vice president has confirmed the information so far.

The Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas, won't hold a planned meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence later this month following Donald Trump's policy toward Jerusalem, an Abbas aide Majdi al-Khaldi told AFP news agency Saturday.

"The United States has crossed all the red lines with the Jerusalem decision," the aide said.

While the Palestinian president and Pence haven't yet officially confirmed the information, the reported move comes after US President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel earlier this week.

Separately, Egypt's Coptic Church has announced that its head had canceled a meeting with Pence in Cairo in protest against Washington's decision on Jerusalem.

Following the announcement by the US president declaring Jerusalem the Israeli capital, Palestinians unleashed what they have called "day of rage" protests, resulting in two deaths and at least 1,100 injured so far.

At the same time, a Palestinian militant organization, al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades, launched rockets toward Israel, with the Israeli Air Force responding with two airstrikes — one on Friday and the next one on Saturday, killing two and injuring at least 25.

In the wake of Trump's announcement world leaders warned of the deterioration of the situation in the region as the Palestinian Hamas movement ruled out the possibility of recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and urged to launch another Arab "intifada" — an uprising against Israel.