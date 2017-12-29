Deadly NYC Fire Caused by Child Playing With Stove - Fire Commissioner

A massive blaze at an apartment building which occurred in Bronx in New York City late Thursday has claimed 12 lives and injured at least 15 people.

A three-year-old boy started a massive fire while playing with a stove when he was unattended by his mother, New York City's fire commissioner Daniel Nigro reports.

In addition, the woman left the door open, letting the fire into the hallway, which "acted like a chimney and quickly spread a deadly fire," according to the fire commissioner.

"We were told the boy had a history of playing with the burners and turning them on, and before the mother knew it, this fire had gotten a good hold of the kitchen," Nigro said.

The fire erupted late on Thursday at a five-story building and claimed lives of twelve people among which girls ages 1, 2 and 7 and a boy whose age was not given.