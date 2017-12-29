Deadly NYC Fire Caused by Child Playing With Stove - Fire Commissioner

A three-year-old boy started a massive fire while playing with a stove when he was unattended by his mother, New York City's fire commissioner Daniel Nigro reports.
In addition, the woman left the door open, letting the fire into the hallway, which "acted like a chimney and quickly spread a deadly fire," according to the fire commissioner.
The fire erupted late on Thursday at a five-story building and claimed lives of twelve people among which girls ages 1, 2 and 7 and a boy whose age was not given.
