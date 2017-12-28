Register
05:19 GMT +328 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A Medicaid office employee works on reports at Montefiore Medical Center

    Will Republicans Kill Medicare and Medicaid in 2018?

    © East News/ AP
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On the heels of the Republican-controlled House, Senate and White House passing a $1.5 trillion tax cut bill, a renewed preoccupation with rising national debt levels has working-class advocates concerned that Great Society-era programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are next on the chopping block in Washington.

    Since US President Donald Trump was sworn into office, polls have shown more people favor increasing programs like Medicaid and Medicare than cutting them. The only area people support cutting spending for is health programs overseas, a Kaiser Family Foundation survey found.

    Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Gilbert, Ariz.
    © AP Photo/ Matt York
    Paul Ryan Believes Trump Jr. Should Testify Before Senate Judiciary Committee

    House Speaker Paul Ryan has been fantasizing about gutting Medicaid, a joint federal and state initiative to help with medical costs for families and individuals with limited resources and income, since he was in college "drinking at a keg."

    "So Medicaid, sending it back to the states, capping its growth rate; we've been dreaming of this since I've been around — since you and I were drinking at a keg," the Wisconsin Republican told the National Review's Rich Lowry in March.

    "I've been thinking about this stuff for a long time. We're on the cusp of doing something we've long believed in," Ryan said at the time.

    However, the effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, fell flat on its face. Seeking a legislative accomplishment, Trump and Congressional Republicans pivoted to passing tax reform, which Trump signed just before the end of 2017.

    With tax reform out of the way, Ryan and the GOP can go back to realizing their dream of destroying already weak social services. With the US already one of the only industrialized nations in the world that doesn't guarantee health care as a right to its people, Ryan wants to go one step further and eliminate the modest programs that help Americans at the lowest income levels access medical treatment.

    "The plan was always to further dismantle our social insurances like Medicaid and Medicare," Dr. Margaret Flowers, physician and co-director of Popular Resistance, told Sputnik News Wednesday.

    ​Trump repeatedly promised "no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid," but Ryan told a radio show in early December "we're going to have to get back next year at entitlement reform, which is how you tackle debt and the deficit… Frankly, it's the health care entitlements that are the big drivers of our debt, so we spend more time on the health care entitlements — because that's really where the problem lies, fiscally speaking."

    ​While Democrats have championed programs from US President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal and President Lyndon B. Johnson's Great Society platforms for decades, "Democrats were just as willing to throw these programs under the bus" during the administration of Democratic President Barack Obama, Flowers said.

    "They just do it in a way that's not as obvious as the Republican party," the activist told Sputnik News.

    For example, the Affordable Care Act "redefined social insurance" to transform social security and other basic universal services into a means-tested program "where people have to qualify" in order to receive certain health benefits, Flowers said.

    But if even if Democrats can't be trusted, a surprising figure might stand in the way of Ryan's axing of some of the most popular programs the federal government has ever instituted: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

    U.S. President Donald Trump points to a large Merry Christmas card on the stage as he arrives to deliver remarks on tax reform in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. November 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
    Trump's Tax Plan: 'When Debt Starts Approaching US GDP, That Changes a Lot of Things'

    "The sensitivity of entitlements is such that you almost have to have bipartisan agreement in order to achieve a result," the Kentucky senator told Axios last week, adding that he would "not expect to see" the Senate take up partisan reforms with a slim 52-48 majority.

    "I'd like to see us pivot to infrastructure," Senator Shelly Capito (R-WV) told Politico Wednesday.

    Related:

    US Senate Confirms Seema Verma to Head Medicare, Medicaid Centers
    Medicare Paid Out ‘Improperly’ $60Bln in 2014
    Obama Signs Medicare Package to End Automatic Payment Cuts to Doctors
    Top US Medicare, Medicaid Official Steps Down
    US Healthcare Program Medicaid Wasted $17.5Bln in Improper Payments in 2014
    Tags:
    Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok