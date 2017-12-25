Register
    Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone, center, arrives to speak to members of the media after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Washington. Stone says there is not one shred of evidence that he was involved with Russian interference in the 2016 election. Stone's interview comes as the House and Senate intelligence panels are looking into the Russian meddling and possible links to Trump's campaign.

    Trump Ally Claims Proof of White House Plans to Remove Leader for Incompetence

    US
    Roger Stone, a notorious Republican lobbyist and longtime ally to US President Donald Trump, has gone on record asserting that he has proof that members of the White House cabinet have a plan in place to remove their boss.

    Declaring that his assertions are "not a conspiracy theory," Stone claimed during an interview on privately-owned non-profit Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network (C-SPAN) that a scheme quietly put in place to remove Trump due to his incompetence was a "fallback plan," citing unnamed "sources."

    UFO sighting spotted in Russia
    © Screenshot/UFO Today
    Is That You, ET? Mysterious Triangular ‘UFO' Excites Conspiracy Theorists (VIDEO)

    C-SPAN interviewer Tom LoBianco, an Associated Press reporter, was taken aback by the assertion and pressed Stone for additional details, asking who might be the power behind removing Trump for his inability to carry out the duties of the highest office in the land.

    "Who are we talking about?" LoBianco asked Stone, pushing further, "Is this the secretary of state, the defense secretary, the vice president?"

    "I cannot reveal those sources," Stone, a well-documented proponent of conspiracy theories pronounced, adding that his accusations were "not a conspiracy theory."

    "There are members of the [Trump] cabinet who have had this discussion [to remove the US president due to his incompetence]. Let me just leave it at that," the former Trump campaign adviser declared.

    "There is a plan afoot that is broader than just the cabinet," Stone hinted, noting that "The 25th Amendment [of the US Constitution] requires a majority of the cabinet and the vice president [to remove Trump].

