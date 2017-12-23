Jeff Sessions Orders Probe Into Alleged Hezbollah's Drug Trafficking - Reports

"Attorney General Jeff Sessions has directed the Justice Department to review claims that the Obama administration turned a blind eye to drug trafficking by the terror group Hezbollah [Party of God] in order to keep the Iran nuclear deal on track," Fox News said on Friday.
The Justice Department confirmed in a statement to Fox News that Sessions on Friday had ordered a review of previous Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigations to evaluate allegations that some issues had not been properly prosecuted.
Obama allowed Hezbollah to continue drug smuggling, money laundering, human trafficking and terrorism operations because he was afraid of "Alienating Tehran" #ProjectCassandra https://t.co/h8U8Mg7KQX pic.twitter.com/Dwx61PTkyQ— Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) 18 декабря 2017 г.
On December 17, the Washington newspaper Politico reported that the DEA had launched an investigation known as Project Cassandra into Hezbollah’s alleged criminal activities.
