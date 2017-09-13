Register
00:25 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Israeli soldiers train with paintball guns during a drill at an Army base near Elyakim, Israel.

    Israeli Drills Focus on 'Scenario of Full-Scale Hostilities' Against Hezbollah

    © AP Photo/ Sebastian Scheiner
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    155407

    The Israeli army is holding war games practicing a scenario of a conflict with Hezbollah turning into "full-scale hostilities amid Tel Aviv's repeated claims that the Lebanon-based group fighting against Daesh terrorists alongside government forces in Syria allegedly poses a threat to Israel's security.

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – About 30,000 Israeli soldiers have been deployed to the northern part of the country in order to participate in drills, which are being considered the largest military exercises in the past 19 years, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Wednesday.

    "About 30,000 servicemen have been deployed. [The troops] are practicing a scenario, in which Hezbollah militants seize an Israeli settlement near the border with Lebanon and local clashes transform into full-scale hostilities," Liberman wrote on his Facebook page.

    The minister pointed out that the drills would significantly contribute to preparations for a potential war in northern Israel.

    "The only thing that can stop the war is the power of the Israel Defense Forces and the deterrent power," Lieberman said.

    Hezbollah fighters at the front-line of the Syrian Arab Army near Palmyra–Homs road
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Hezbollah of Discord: Syria and Israel Squabble Over Assad's Ally
    According to the defense minister, regular military units, reserve servicemen, Navy, Air Forces, engineering troops, intelligence as well as civil defense units are taking part in the drills.

    The 11-day drills kicked off on September 5.

    Hezbollah is a Lebanon-based Shiite movement founded in 1980s and engaged in several military conflicts with Israel, which has repeatedly struck areas in Syria, where the group's fighters were present.

    Related:

    Israel to Simulate War With Hezbollah in Largest Military Exercise in Decades
    Hezbollah Urges US-Led Coalition to Stop Blockade of Daesh Families Convoy
    Iraqi Shiite Militia Thanks Hezbollah for Support in Fight Against Daesh
    Tags:
    military drills, Hezbollah, Avigdor Lieberman, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Careful Erdogan
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok