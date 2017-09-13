Israeli Drills Focus on 'Scenario of Full-Scale Hostilities' Against Hezbollah

The Israeli army is holding war games practicing a scenario of a conflict with Hezbollah turning into "full-scale hostilities amid Tel Aviv's repeated claims that the Lebanon-based group fighting against Daesh terrorists alongside government forces in Syria allegedly poses a threat to Israel's security.

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – About 30,000 Israeli soldiers have been deployed to the northern part of the country in order to participate in drills, which are being considered the largest military exercises in the past 19 years, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Wednesday.

"About 30,000 servicemen have been deployed. [The troops] are practicing a scenario, in which Hezbollah militants seize an Israeli settlement near the border with Lebanon and local clashes transform into full-scale hostilities," Liberman wrote on his Facebook page.

The minister pointed out that the drills would significantly contribute to preparations for a potential war in northern Israel.

"The only thing that can stop the war is the power of the Israel Defense Forces and the deterrent power," Lieberman said.

According to the defense minister, regular military units, reserve servicemen, Navy, Air Forces, engineering troops, intelligence as well as civil defense units are taking part in the drills.

The 11-day drills kicked off on September 5.

Hezbollah is a Lebanon-based Shiite movement founded in 1980s and engaged in several military conflicts with Israel, which has repeatedly struck areas in Syria, where the group's fighters were present.