Register
19:21 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    smoke rises from the Colstrip Steam Electric Station, a coal burning power plant in Colstrip, Mont.

    Watchdogs Urge EPA to Complete Coal Reuse Study

    © AP Photo/ Matthew Brown
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02

    A coalition of 14 environmental and health groups called on Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt in a letter on Monday to fulfill actions required by the Office of Inspector General concerning coal ash reuse before considering to reinstate the Coal Combustion Partnership Program.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The organizations said in the letter citing a 2011 report by the Inspector General (OIG) that the EPA has ignored questionable practices in the Coal Combustion Partnership Program by promoting coal combustion residuals reuse without assessing safety risks.

    "The undersigned health, environmental, community, and public interest organizations are writing to express our strong opposition to the reinstatement of the Coal Combustion Partnership (C2P2) Program and to request that EPA complete the actions required by the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General’s Report concerning coal ash reuse," the letter said.

    Earthjustice, Natural Resources Defense Council and 11 other environmental groups co-signed the letter to Pruitt.

    Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt attends a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump, Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    EPA Head's Ban of EPA-Funded Scientists From Advisory Boards a ‘Hostile Takeover' - Expert
    The Inspector General’s report required the EPA to complete the safety risk assessment by the end of 2012, but the agency has failed to do so, the letter alleged.

    The organizations noted in the letter that coal ash may cause substantial harm to public health and the environment. At least 22 cases filed by the EPA concerning coal ash reuse, or structural fill sites, have documented releases of pollutants above regulatory standards into the environment, they said.

    President Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to end what he termed was a "war on coal." In March, Trump issued an executive order during a visit to the EPA that would rescind a Clean Power Plan, which seeks to limit carbon pollution from coal-fired power plants.

    Global Coal Demand to Remain Flat For Next Five Years

    According to an annual report by the 29-nation International Energy Agency (IEA), a two year decline in coal consumption in 2015-16 is expected to be followed by five years of essentially unchanged demand for the fossil fuel.

    "Global demand for coal should remain nearly flat between 2017 and 2022, resulting in a decade of stagnation for coal consumption," the IEA said on Monday in a press release summarizing the report.

    Mitch McConnell
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US Senate Leader Rolls Out Measure to Rescind Obama's Anti-Coal Regulations
    In absolute terms, the IEA predicted annual global demand in 2022 to reach 5,530 million tons of coal equivalent (Mtce), the same as the 2012-2016 average, meaning that coal use will have had a decade-long period of stagnation.

    "The share of coal in the global energy mix is forecast to decline to 26 percent in 2022, from 27 percent in 2016 because of sluggish demand compared with other fuels," the release added.

    The report also highlighted the need to develop carbon capture technologies to decrease the environmental impact of coal, which is considered dirtier than natural gas and oil.

    "Coal use in the future will be constrained without carbon capture, utilization and storage becoming practical and implemented widely," IEA Division for Gas Coal and Power Markets chief Peter Fraser said in explaining the report to guests at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington, DC.

    At present, carbon capture still lags far behind other low-carbon technologies, the report noted.

    Related:

    EPA's 'Farcical' Climate Hearing in WV; Trump's Anti-Muslim Tweets
    Latest Buzz: US EPA Approves Use of Lab-Grown Mosquitoes to Kill Wild Mosquitoes
    Ban of EPA-Funded Scientists From Advisory Boards a ‘Hostile Takeover' - Expert
    EPA Head Refusing to Talk on Climate Change is ‘Absurd,' Says Expert
    Senior Official Resigns from EPA Due to Disagreement With Trump
    Tags:
    carbon pollution, consumption, demand, Clean Power Plan, coal ash, economy, hazard, environment, watchdog, coal, Coal Combustion Partnership Program, Natural Resources Defense Council, Earthjustice, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Time to Hit the Slopes! Sochi's Major Ski Destination Kicks Off Winter Season
    For Donor’s Sake
    For Donor’s Sake
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok