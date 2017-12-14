Daesh Reportedly Threatens US Attacks Over Jerusalem Decision

Daesh (ISIS) allegedly announced on Thursday it would respond to President Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel with attacks on US soil.

One of the group's accounts on the Telegram messenger service posted a message with a threat to carry out operations, having published images of New York's Times Square and explosive bomb belt with a detonator.

"We will do more ops in your land, until the final hour and we will burn you with the flames of war which you started in Iraq, Yemen, Libya and Syria and Afghan. Just you wait," it said.

The message was titled "Wait for us" and "ISIS in Manhattan", and reportedly said:

"The recognition of your dog 'Trump' (sic) Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will make us recognize explosives as the capital of your country."

Daesh militants have already threatened to carry out lone wolf attacks in the US, having revealed a horrifying poster, depicting Trump and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on their kneels in front of a jihadi executioner with the Al-Aqsa mosque (which is considered one of the holiest sites for the Muslims) on the background.

© Photo: Youtube/Daily News Trump and Netanyahu kneel before jihadist in ISIS poster

President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has sparked outrage across the Arab world. The situation exacerbated two days ago when Hamas announced the beginning of the third intifada, as Israel and Palestine proceeded to exchange fire. The Israeli Defense Forces have been conducting retaliatory airstrikes in response to rocket attacks from within the Gaza Strip. Hamas considered the rocket launches into Israeli territory "the right of Palestinians for self-defense," which had been provoked by Trump's move.

