11:43 GMT +313 December 2017
    A general view shows the Dome of the Rock and Jerusalem's Old City December 4, 2017

    Israel Retaliates With Airstrikes as Hamas Announces Third Intifada

    © REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
    Middle East
    0 10

    Hamas has announced the beginning of the third “intifada” following Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. It didn’t take long for Israel to respond.

    President Trump’s move has exacerbated tensions between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic fundamentalist organization, leading to an intensified trade of fire. Hamas positions in the Gaza strip were targeted by Israeli Air Force strikes on Tuesday night, hours after a Palestinian rocket attack on Israeli territory. It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties on the Palestinian side.

    The official Israel Defense Forces Twitter account has specified that the attack targeted the movement’s military compound:

    Since Trump’s announcement, the Israeli army has enforced its presence in Jerusalem and intensified its operations against Hamas, mainly destroying terrorist tunnels in the Gaza strip. Palestinians have been protesting against Trump’s decision all over the country, and have been calling for another uprising in a bid to “shake off” what they term Israeli occupation.

    READ MORE: Hamas Announces Beginning of Third 'Intifada' Against US Decision on Jerusalem
    Many ethnic Arabs hope to see a two-state solution and a return of Palestinian land located behind the '1967 Lines', re-establishing borders from before the Six Day War, when Israel captured the Gaza Strip from Egypt and the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan, as well as the Golan Heights from Syria. Since that date, Israeli groups have continued to establish new communities in the West Bank, something Palestinians consider an act of aggression.

    War of Stone Intifada

    The first Palestinian mass revolt happened in 1987, which saw the “genesis” of the State of Palestine in 1988. To the outside world, the first intifada is associated with so-called war of stones, when rocks were Palestinians’ main “weapon.”  The first uprising, lasted until the 1991 peace talks at the Madrid Conference, although some date its conclusion to 1993 and the Oslo Accords, which offered mutual recognition to the warring parties. During the six years of the first intifada, the Palestinian death toll rose to 1,162-1,204; additional intra-Palestinian violence claimed nearly 1,000 lives. Conversely, 100 Israeli civilians and 60 members of the Israeli Defense Forces were reportedly killed.

    Palestinians demonstrators throw rocks, 29 January 1988 in Nablus, at Israeli soldiers during violent protests gainst the Israeli occupation
    © AFP 2017/ ESAIAS BAITEL
    Palestinians demonstrators throw rocks, 29 January 1988 in Nablus, at Israeli soldiers during violent protests gainst the Israeli occupation
    Palestinian youngsters flee Israeli soldiers during riots 26 November 1993 in Gaza City
    © AFP 2017/ PATRICK BAZ
    Palestinian youngsters flee Israeli soldiers during riots 26 November 1993 in Gaza City

    Al-Aqsa Intifada

    The second mass uprising started in the year of 2000, when Hamas involved itself in the struggle. It started when Ariel Sharon visited the Temple Mount, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a holy place for all Muslims, is situated.  The move was considered by a provocation among Palestinians. The indignation bred violence, approximately 1,000 Israelis were killed in terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas in public places. Israel responded with airstrikes, with an estimated 3,000 Palestinian civilians were killed. The 2005 Sharm el-Sheikh Summit is considered to have ended the Al-Aqsa intifada, when both sides agreed to a cease fire.

    Israeli borderguards take cover from Palestinian stone-throwers in Jerusalem's Old City outside the al-Aqsa mosque compound 08 December 2000, as clashes erupted following the second Friday noon prayer in the holy month of the Ramada
    © AFP 2017/ MENAHEM KAHANA
    Israeli borderguards take cover from Palestinian stone-throwers in Jerusalem's Old City outside the al-Aqsa mosque compound 08 December 2000, as clashes erupted following the second Friday noon prayer in the holy month of the Ramada
    third Intifada, airstrikes, Jerusalem, Hamas, Israel
