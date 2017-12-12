Register
23:36 GMT +312 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A group of immigrants from Honduras and El Salvador, who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, are stopped in Granjeno, Texas

    Homeland Security: US Targets Some 1Mln Illegals With Pending Deportation Orders

    © AP Photo/ Eric Gay, File
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Earlier this month, the US withdrew from a Global Compact on Migration (GCM), citing the country's sovereign right to secure its borders.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – President Donald Trump's administration aims to clear a massive backlog of 1 million illegal aliens who continue to live in the United States, despite pending deportation orders, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

    “Today we only have 6,000 ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] officers to remove them,” Nielsen said, adding that “we cannot simply arrest our way out of this public safety crisis. MS13 is cancer that will continue to grow, feeding on our immigration loopholes and bureaucratic bloat.”

    According to Nielsen, the US plans to hire an additional 10,000 immigration officers in the coming months.

    The MS-13 gang has become a key target of the Trump administration as part of a larger crackdown on illegal immigration, especially against aliens who have been convicted of violent crimes. Last month, authorities arrested more than 200 members of the MS13 gang in a nationwide sweep.

    Östergatan in central Vellinge, Sweden
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Ärkan / Vellinge Östergatan
    Sweden Hits Migrants Where It Hurts Most to Promote Integration
    Appearing with Nielsen, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that MS13 and other international criminal gangs had taken advantage of “our porous borders and previously lax immigration enforcement.”

    Sessions explained that MS13 had more than 10,000 members across 40 states making the Central-American-based syndicate one of the most dangerous gangs in America.

    As an example, Sessions cited the murder of 15-year-old Damaris Reyes Rivas, whose body was discovered in an industrial park in February after going missing in the suburban Washington, DC suburb of Gaithersburg.

    Sessions said the victim had been stabbed 13 times with knives and a wooden stake and that killers had filmed the murder to show gang leaders in El Salvador. Ten members of MS13 have been charged with the teenager’s murder.

    READ MORE: 'Not Compatible With Sovereignty': US Withdraws From Global Compact on Migration

    Earlier this month, GOP Congressman Todd Rokita was expected to introduce a bill that could impose fines and prison terms on officials sheltering undocumented immigrants from deportation.

    The bill coincided with the US decision to end its participation in the UN process to develop a Global Compact on Migration (GCM), the withdrawal being explained by Washington as the country's sovereign right to secure its borders.

    Related:

    European Governments 'Complicit' in Migrant Abuse in Libya, Amnesty Int'l Says
    Germany's €25bln Annual Migrant Bill Shows No Sign of Shrinking
    Rising Migrant Population: Muslims Unwilling to 'Integrate With Locals'
    Tags:
    Illegal Aliens, Kirstjen Nielsen, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymin Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Mission Completed
    Mission Complete
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok