10:01 GMT +303 December 2017
    US Ambassador to the UN and UN security council president, Nikki Haley speaks during an United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria, at the UN headquarters in New York

    'Not Compatible With Sovereignty': US Withdraws From Global Compact on Migration

    US
    The US mission to the United Nations has announced its withdrawal from an agreement aimed at improving migrant and refugee policies, claiming that the document is "not compatible with U.S sovereignty".

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States is pulling out from the Global Compact on Migration, an agreement aimed at improving migrant and refugee policies across the world, the US mission to the United Nations said in a statement.

    "Today, the U.S. Mission to the United Nations informed the UN Secretary-General that the United States is ending its participation in the Global Compact on Migration," the statement, issued on Saturday, read.

    US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nikki Hailey stressed that the United States is proud of its "immigrant heritage and our long-standing moral leadership in providing support to migrant and refugee populations across the globe" and promised that the United States would remain generous toward migrants.

    "But our decisions on immigration policies must always be made by Americans and Americans alone… The global approach in the New York Declaration is simply not compatible with U.S. sovereignty," Hailey was quoted as saying.

    The New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants, which sets out the framework for further actions on improvement of migrants' and refugees' situation, was adopted in September 2016.

    Under the declaration, the states committed, among other things, to boosting emergency responses to refugee inflows, supplying additional humanitarian funding to host countries, considering additional options for refugees to be hosted by third countries.

    Earlier, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the Trump administration remains committed to crafting a comprehensive refugee policy that is both compassionate and ensures that the United States can maintain its own safety and security.

    The statement came after President Trump signed an executive order which resumes the US restricted refugee admissions programs and puts nationals from 11 countries believed to pose a higher risk to US national security under tougher scrutiny.

