Register
05:33 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    The Army is ramping up security at Fort Bliss, its sprawling West Texas post near the US-Mexico border

    US Republican Lawmaker Wants to Introduce New Bill on Illegal Migrants - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Juan Carlos Llorca
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20

    A US congressman is expected to come up with a new initiative on undocumented immigrants in the wake of Washington's recent decision to terminate its participation in the UN Compact on Migration.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Todd Rokita, a US congressman from the Republican Party, is expected to introduce a bill that could impose fines and prison terms on officials sheltering undocumented immigrants from deportation, Fox News reported.

    Under Rokita's Stopping Lawless Actions of Politicians (SLAP) Act, officials responsible for refusing to adhere to federal legislation on immigration could face $1-million fines and jail terms of up to five years.

    "It's time the federal government gets serious about enforcing immigration laws and holding politicians accountable who conspire to break them," Rokita said.

    READ MORE: Visa Lottery Opened America's Door to Six Foreigners With Terror Links — Reports

    The bill is expected to be proposed after Thursday's not-guilty verdict in the murder trial of Kate Steinle, who was killed in 2015 by Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, an undocumented immigrant who had previously been deported to Mexico five times, that has prompted criticism by President Donald Trump, who called the ruling "a complete travesty of justice."

    US Migration Policy

    The introduction of the bill might coincide with the recent US decision to end its participation in the UN process to develop a Global Compact on Migration (GCM),  the withdrawal being explained by Washington as the country's sovereign right to secure its borders.

    READ MORE: US to Reportedly Unveil National Security Strategy With Russia Among Key Threats

    However, Washington has underlined its support of international cooperation on migration issues provided that the migration process "is safe, orderly, and legal".

    READ MORE: Not Compatible With Sovereignty': US Withdraws From Global Compact on Migration

    US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has commented on the move, as cited by the CNN, by saying that the global approach is not compatible with the nation's sovereignty, though, adding that the US was proud of its leadership on migration and refugee issues.

    Earlier, US President Trump signed an executive order which resumes the US restricted refugee admissions programs and puts nationals from 11 countries believed to pose a higher risk to US national security under tougher scrutiny.    

    Tags:
    bill, migrants, immigration, Todd Rokita
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow
    Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow
    Warmongers
    Playing Soldiers
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok