New York Bombing Suspect Radicalized Online Through Daesh Propaganda - Attorney

Akayed Ullah has been charged on 5 counts, including the "use of weapons of mass destruction bombing a place of public use."

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The 27-year-old suspect in Monday's terror attack in the New York City subway system, Akayed Ullah, has admitted he had been radicalized online by Daesh terrorist group through "propaganda starting as far back as 2014," Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon Kim said in a press briefing.

"Ullah admitted that he began researching how to build bombs about a year ago, and had been planning this particular attack for several weeks," Kim told reporters.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kim's office filed five counts of federal terrorism charges against Ullah, including using weapons of mass destruction, and bombing a place of public use.

According to police, Ullah set off a pipe bomb which was strapped to his chest in a subway passage shortly after 7:20 a.m. (12:20 p.m. GMT) on Monday.

Deputy Police Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller told reporters that Ullah was wearing a self-made explosive device that resembled a pipe bomb, attached to his body with velcro and zip ties.

The device malfunctioned and went off prematurely, severely wounding the suspect and leaving three other people sustained minor injuries in the attack.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio stated there were no other credible threats to the city, but added that police would enhance their presence in key public places as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) are questioning his family members, in particular, the wife, father-in-law, and mother-in-law. Ullah visited Bangladesh in September and returned to the United States in October, the New Age daily reported.

In the wake of the terrorist attack that took place more than a month after the Halloween truck attack in Manhattan, which left eight people killed becoming the first deadly terror attack in New York since 9/11, US President Donald Trump urged Congress to end chain migration to enhance national security as underscored by the terror attack in New York City.