New York Bombing Suspect Charged With Supporting Terrorist Act - Police

The suspect in the bombing of the New York subway passage, originally from Bangladesh and having resided in the US for about seven years, is believed to have been influenced by a terrorist group.

The New York Police Department stated that 27-year old Akayed Ullah, suspected to be behind the explosion that hit central Manhattan at 7:20 a.m. (12:20 p.m. GMT) on December 11, injuring several people, has been charged with making a terrorist threat, supporting an act of terrorism and criminal possession of a weapon.

Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) are questioning his family members, in particular, the wife, father-in-law, and mother-in-law.

Ullah visited Bangladesh in September and returned to the United States in October, the New Age daily reported.

UPDATE: Akayed Ullah, the suspect arrested in yesterday’s terror attack in NYC, has been charged with the following:

• Criminal Possession of a Weapon

• Support Act of Terrorism

• Making Terroristic Threat

During a joint press conference with police representatives and the New York governor on Monday, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio said that authorities believe that the suspect in the Manhattan explosion acted alone, however, an investigation into the attack is currently underway.

According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the attacker could be influenced by or affiliated with any terrorist groups, including Daesh, adding that there were no other credible threats to New York City. The governor assured that police would enhance their presence in key public places around the city as a precautionary measure.

Akayed Ullah was allegedly planning the attack in Manhattan, using a device based on a pipe bomb, affixed to him with a combination of velcro and zip ties, the Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller stated on Monday, commenting on the explosion.

As a result of the blast, the suspect in the attack was injured with burns and lacerations, with three other people sustaining minor wounds, the police said.