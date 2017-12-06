Register
21:10 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Homeless people. (File)

    Make America Depressed Again: US Homelessness Rate Rises

    © AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda
    US
    Get short URL
    270

    The Trump Administration is facing a housing crisis that has emerged as a result of recovering economic growth in the aftermath of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

    A new study conducted by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development reveals that the number of homeless people in America has grown for the first time in about a decade.

    The report identified at least 553,742 homeless in 2017, marking a 0.7 percent increase in comparison to the previous year.

    READ MORE: Inequality Investigation: UN Expert to Detail Extreme Poverty in US

    US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson is set out to announce further details later this week.

    "This is not a federal problem — it's everybody's problem," The Guardian cited Carson as saying.

    Each year, the US government conducts a country-wide survey in order to determine the number of homeless people, as the homelessness rate reflects certain vital economic trends.

    Homeless person
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Houston Police Force Homeless to Discard Donated Blankets, Food
    However, due to the difficulties associated with registering the homeless, the study tends to underestimate the size of the homeless population in the US.

    President of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless John Parvensky told The Guardian that he is "surprised that [the numbers are] not going up faster than what that's showing."

    The federal study registered a 4.1 percent spike in homelessness in New York City, whilst other large municipalities also experienced a significant rise.

    READ MORE: Homelessness Rates Skyrocket in NYC as Officials Fail to Deal With Issue

    The most significant problem, however, remains on the west coast, California in particular.

    In Los Angeles, a record 55,000 homeless were registered by the new federal study.

    According to estimates compiled by California officials, some 180,000 dwellings must be constructed in the state each year in order to satisfy current population growth rates.

    The annual average number of housing units constructed in the State of California falls short of this figure by over 100,000.

    The main cause of the homelessness crisis seems to be the gradual economic recovery after the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

    Although the US economy is growing again, this does necessarily translate into improving living conditions for American citizens.

    Homeless residents sit beside their belongings in downtown Los Angeles
    © AFP 2017/ FREDERIC J. BROWN
    Alarming Number of Homeless, Hungry Americans Flood Major US Cities
    For instance, despite the booming local economy, California has a staggering 20.4 percent poverty rate, higher than the national rate of 14.7 percent.

    The US federal government determines the "poverty line" according to the Supplemental Poverty Measure, which defines poverty as the lack of economic resources for basic needs such as food, housing, clothing, and utilities.

    Part of this is due to exorbitant housing costs that are the result of municipal zoning restrictions and the inability to construct high rises due to earthquake concerns.

    Related:

    More Than 120,000 UK Children Homeless - Study
    Helping Hand: Summer Camp for the Homeless Launches Near Moscow
    ‘Tough Love’: Frustrated US Business Owner Livestreams Homeless Encampment
    Hurricane Harvey to Hit the Homeless, Mentally Ill, Imprisoned Hard
    Sneak and Destroy: Homeless Cats Recruited to Exterminate Washington, DC, Rats
    Tags:
    economy, housing crisis, rise, rates, homelessness, homeless, US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Ben Carson, New York, Los Angeles, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok