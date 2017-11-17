Register
    In this Saturday, April 9, 2016 file photo, Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, celebrates after scoring his third goal of an NHL hockey game during the third period against the St. Louis Blues in St. Louis

    Alexander the Great Sounds Off on His 'Putin Team' Initiative

    © AP Photo/ Jeff Roberson, File
    121020

    Russia’s world famous hockey player Alexander Ovechkin has explained his decision to set up a pro-Putin movement abroad in an interview with The New York Times.

    The Washington Capitals captain said that the idea to create a “civic movement” he has called “#putinteam,” was entirely his own and addresses people who support Russia.

    "Putin team is Putin Team. It is just for people who support the country, and basically it’s a simple thing,” Ovechkin emphasized in his first extended interview on the subject.

    “It’s all about the country. I just want to do my best for my country,” he added.

    In the interview, Ovechkin, known as “Ovi” in Washington, said that just like many other players, he was not interested in politics.

    Alex Ovechkin
    © RIA Novosti. Mikhail Fomichev
    US Respects Ovechkin’s Right to Free Speech to Form 'Putin Team' Movement
    “We’re not that smart,” he said. “We just stay away from that and just do our job,” he noted.

    Alexander Ovechkin unveiled his Putin Team project in early November.

    “I have never made a secret of my attitude towards our President and have always supported him. I’m sure that there are many people who also support him, Ovechkin then wrote on his Instagram post.

    He called on all of Putin’s supporters to “come together and show the world a strong and united Russia.”

    A number of leading athletes, including fellow pucksters Yevgeny Malkin and Ilya Kovalchuk, chess grandmaster Sergei Karyakin and the entire Russian eurhythmics team, have already joined Putin Team.

    Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8) carries the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs forward James van Riemsdyk (left) and forward Tyler Bozak (right) during the first period at the Air Canada Centre.
    © REUTERS/ John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    Alexander the Great Does It it Again: Ovechkin Sets NHL's 100-Year Hat Trick Record
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow welcomed Ovechkin’s Putin Team initiative.

    In the US, a Department of State spokesman said that the United States “adheres to the principles of free speech and free thought.”

    Alexander Ovechkin was the first overall pick in the 2004 National Hockey league (NHL) draft and has since played for the Washington Capitals.

    The sole exception is Ovechkin’s short stint in his first club — Dynamo Moscow during the 2012-13 NHL lockout.

    READ MORE: Russian Hockey Great Ovechkin Breaks Down Door at FBI Building (VIDEO)

    He holds a number of NHL and club records and is a three-time World Hockey Champion.

    Tags:
    hockey star, interview, initiative, Putin Team, NHL, Washington Capitals, Evgeni Malkin, Vladimir Putin, Alexander Ovechkin, United States
