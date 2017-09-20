Register
04:37 GMT +320 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Troops from the Army’s 1st Infantry Division lean on an M1A1 Abrams main battle tank as a convoy passes in the background at an assembly point in afternoon on Sunday, Jan. 21, 1991 in Saudi Arabia. Troops from the 1st Infantry Division have taken up positions close to the border with Kuwait

    Abrams Tank Upgrade Exemplifies Acquisition Nightmare as Pentagon Budget Soars

    © AP Photo/ Peter DeJong
    US
    Get short URL
    0 24013

    Not even two weeks after the Pentagon awarded General Dynamics Land Systems a $311 million contract to build seven M1A2 Abrams "system enhancement package" variant 4 (SEPv4) prototypes, the US Army revealed it hasn’t even accepted delivery for prototypes of earlier SEPv3 Abrams tanks.

    According to Scout Warrior, the US Army will only receive its first lot of SEPv3 tanks this month, and the service is only slated to receive six units. The Army maintains roughly 1,500 Abrams M1A2 tanks.

    Abrams battle tanks from the US Army's 4th Infantry Division 3rd Brigade Combat Team 68th Armor Regiment 1st Battalion on rail cars as they arrive at the Gaiziunai railway station some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    US Army Orders More Replacement Parts for Abrams Tanks, Bradley Vehicles

    The bureaucracy and acquisition confusion is dizzying, but the American taxpayers will inevitably foot the bill anyway. Despite not receiving the new SEPv3 tanks, the Pentagon threw $270 million at General Dynamics Land Systems on September 5 to deliver 45 more. In other words, before accepting the first prototype of the SEPv3, the Pentagon proved it didn’t really care how the prototype turned out and bought more upgrade packages anyway.

    To boot, the US is plugging ahead with hundreds of millions of dollars for the "SEPv4" tanks — when, to reiterate, the very first SEPv3 units have not been delivered. 

    While many Washington insiders bashed US President Donald Trump’s proposed $600 billion Department of Defense budget, the US Senate one-upped him this week and passed a $700 billion Pentagon budget on Monday. 

    A poll conducted by the Center for Public Integrity in March found a majority of Americans support cutting DoD’s budget by $41 billion. Instead, Congress gave Trump his “historic” $50 billion spending bump, and then increased it another $100 billion — last year’s budget constrained DoD spending at $549 billion.

    “Republicans stopped caring about deficits long ago,” Tea Party conservative Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said September 16. The GOP dominates both chambers of the legislature as well as the presidency, but the new spending wasn’t supported on party lines. 

    The T-90 tank
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    M1 Abrams vs. T-90: Top US General Admits Russia Has Achieved Tank Parity

    An overwhelming majority of Senate Democrats voted in favor of the new spending on Monday, while 60 percent of House Democrats joined Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) in voting for a $696.5 billion defense budget in July.  

    The only senators to join Paul in voting against the bill, officially referred to as the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act, were Sens. Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Mike Lee (R-UT) and Bob Corker (R-TN). 

    Despite Trump’s sacrosanct vow to "Buy American," an amendment requiring the Pentagon to do just that was scrapped from the final bill, CNBC reports.

    The experts who crafted the 2018 NDAA appropriated over $1 billion for more SEPv3 Abrams units. The reason this is such a nightmare is quite simple: there might be flaws and errors in the SEPv3 rollout that make the units unfit for combat or in need of further modifications. But the military can’t find out until those units are delivered — which, again, has not happened. 

    Related:

    Serbian Army Interested in Russian Tanks, Infantry Fighting Vehicles
    Retro-Fit: Ukraine Wants to Create NATO-Standard Guns for Its Soviet-Era Tanks
    Deep-Sea Discoveries: Russian Divers Lift Two Sunken US WWII Tanks
    German Leopard 2 Tanks Arrive in Estonia to Participate in NATO Drills
    Serbia Expects Delivery of Russian T-72s Tanks, Armored Vehicles in 2018
    Tags:
    Abrams Tanks, General Dynamics, Pentagon, Mike Lee, Jeff Merkley, Ron Wyden, Patrick Leahy, Kirsten Gillibrand, Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, Bob Corker, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Skills on Point: Russian and Belarussian Forces Show Their Power at Zapad 2017 Drills
    Skills on Point: Russian, Belarussian Forces Show Their Power at Zapad Drills
    Newest Intellectual Height
    New Intellectual Low
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok