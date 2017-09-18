Register
    Ivanka Trump listens during a 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report ceremony at the State Department, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Washington.

    Want the 'Ivanka Look' or the 'Melania Makeover'? $50,000 Surgery Craze Hits US

    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Let's face it, his own popularity is presently running at rock bottom - but at least the US President's leading ladies have definitely caught the eye of the nation.

    Growing numbers of wealthy women in the US are now hot-footing it to the nearest cosmetic surgeon with the express wish of looking exactly like Ivanka Trump — or her equally glamorous stepmother Melania.

    Incredibly, they are happily forking out more than US$50,000 dollars-a-time to go under the knife in order to replicate the facial appearance of either the "First Daughter" or Mr. Trump's missus, by having their cheekbones raised, eyes reshaped and noses slimmed down.

    President Donald Trump gestures as he walks with his daughter Ivanka Trump across the South Lawn of the White House in Washingto
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    President Donald Trump gestures as he walks with his daughter Ivanka Trump across the South Lawn of the White House in Washingto

    The well-heeled elite of Manhattan, it would appear, have finally grown tired and fallen out of love with US reality star Kylie Jenner — part of the Kardashian clan — previously the most requested famous face, preferring instead to replicate the look of the Trump women.

    Norman Rowe, an Upper East Side plastic surgeon, has revealed that he is now operating on one woman a week willing to spend at least US$37,400 on temporary fillers and Botox to get the "Ivanka look" — while some are even prepared to splash out considerably more to gain a "permanent Ivanka."

    "Maybe they just like the look, but also that [Ivanka's] a powerful woman, self confident, part of the first family. Do they want to be her? Yes, deep down, maybe. Since the summer of 2016, we have seen maybe four a month, one a week, wishing to look like either Ivanka or Melania. It is quite remarkable, really," Mr. Rowe said.

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka addresses delegates on the final night of the Republican National Convention, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Jim Watson
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka addresses delegates on the final night of the Republican National Convention, 2016

    The surgeon admitted political persuasion does not influence any of the women — just the determination to resemble the leading ladies.

    "I think it has to do with somebody who you respect the way they look, and I don't think it's anything to do with whether you're blue or red," he said.

    Nationwide Makeover Craze

    It is not just New Yorkers who are seeking that famous look as another plastic surgeon Franklin Rose, based in Houston, Texas, reported a similar upsurge in requests.

    He is even marketing a special package, known as the "Melania makeover," which features rhinoplasty, liposuction, a Brazilian buttock and eyelid lift.

    Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrives on the red carpet for the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California.
    © AFP 2017/ MARK RALSTON
    Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrives on the red carpet for the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California.

    Some women are willing to go to extreme lengths to achieve the look.

    Earlier this year, it emerged that one woman had 13 surgeries performed in under a year in a bid to resemble Ivanka, citing it as her dream to look like the reality-turned-first daughter who called her "role model."

    Tiffany Taylor went to see Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow, who featured on the American reality show Botched, that highlights extreme cosmetic surgical cases that have gone awry.    

    The young divorcee revealed that her nose job had been badly handled and wanted Nassif and Dubrow to fix it so that she could look even more like Ivanka.

    "I was so pretty before, but I am just more elegant now," she told the surgeons on the show.

    Of course, Ivanka's looks have previously prompted comments from her own father, who famously said if she wasn't his daughter, he might be dating her.

    Appearing on The Howard Stern Show in 2004, the US President said: "You know who's one of the greatest beauties of the world, according to everybody? And I helped create her. Ivanka. My daughter, Ivanka. She's 6ft tall, she's got the best body. She made a lot of money as a model — a tremendous amount," he added.

    Ivanka Trump arrives for news conference with President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file
    Ivanka Trump arrives for news conference with President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

    In a recent poll by Gallup, Mr. Trump saw his popularity nosedive to just 38 percent — well below the record average low for a president in his first year.

    Ironically, his eldest daughter Ivanka, 35, who his part of his White House team, scored a 44 percent approval rating, while his 47-year-old wife Melania topped the poll, achieving 46 percent satisfaction.    

