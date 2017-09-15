He May Be the President But I Still Tell Him Off When He Is Wrong, Says Ivanka

She may be a 'daddy's girl' but Ivanka Trump has revealed how she still keeps the American President firmly in his place.

While their somewhat peculiar relationship in public has raised many eyebrows, the eldest daughter of the president insists that he isn't always right — and often needs to be told so.

Despite their differences, however, Ivanka admitted she would never speak out in public against him as she is committed to staying in the White House team.

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais President Donald Trump gestures as he walks with his daughter Ivanka Trump across the South Lawn of the White House in Washingto

In an interview with the Financial Times, the 35-year-old businesswoman answered critics who have accused her of selling out her liberal values.

"To voice dissent publicly would mean I'm not part of the team. When you're part of a team, you're part of a team. That doesn't mean everyone in the White House has homogeneous views — we don't and I think that's healthy — but that doesn't mean we're publicly undermining (each other) and this administration."

Ms. Trump has previously been criticized for failing to dissuade her father from pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord and banning transgender people from serving in the US armed forces.

© AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, from left, attend a panel at the W20 Summit in Berlin Tuesday, April 25, 2017

She has also been rebuked by Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump's Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential election, who described her as an accomplice to her father's policies.

Ms. Trump, married to Jared Kushner, the president's senior adviser, did speak out once against her father when she attacked hate-based groups in a tweet after white nationalists marched in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12.

1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017​

She revealed how her father is open to varying opinions. "I think it benefits the president to be able to hear from people who both agree and disagree with him on any given issue. And then, ultimately, the president makes his own decision."