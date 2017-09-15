Register
19:57 GMT +315 September 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump (L) and Ivanka Trump

    He May Be the President But I Still Tell Him Off When He Is Wrong, Says Ivanka

    © AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski
    US
    Get short URL
    113211

    She may be a 'daddy's girl' but Ivanka Trump has revealed how she still keeps the American President firmly in his place.

    While their somewhat peculiar relationship in public has raised many eyebrows, the eldest daughter of the president insists that he isn't always right — and often needs to be told so. 

    Despite their differences, however, Ivanka admitted she would never speak out in public against him as she is committed to staying in the White House team.

    President Donald Trump gestures as he walks with his daughter Ivanka Trump across the South Lawn of the White House in Washingto
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    President Donald Trump gestures as he walks with his daughter Ivanka Trump across the South Lawn of the White House in Washingto

    In an interview with the Financial Times, the 35-year-old businesswoman answered critics who have accused her of selling out her liberal values.

    "To voice dissent publicly would mean I'm not part of the team. When you're part of a team, you're part of a team. That doesn't mean everyone in the White House has homogeneous views — we don't and I think that's healthy — but that doesn't mean we're publicly undermining (each other) and this administration."

    Ms. Trump has previously been criticized for failing to dissuade her father from pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord and banning transgender people from serving in the US armed forces.

    Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, from left, attend a panel at the W20 Summit in Berlin Tuesday, April 25, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, from left, attend a panel at the W20 Summit in Berlin Tuesday, April 25, 2017

    She has also been rebuked by Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump's Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential election, who described her as an accomplice to her father's policies.

    Ms. Trump, married to Jared Kushner, the president's senior adviser, did speak out once against her father when she attacked hate-based groups in a tweet after white nationalists marched in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12.

    She revealed how her father is open to varying opinions. "I think it benefits the president to be able to hear from people who both agree and disagree with him on any given issue. And then, ultimately, the president makes his own decision."

    Related:

    Ivanka Trump Urges to Fight Racism, Neo-Nazism After Charlottesville Violence
    US Democrats Ask FBI to Probe if Ivanka Trump Knew of Kushner's Russia Meeting
    May Called Ivanka Trump's Taking Father's Seat at G20 Negotiations 'Reasonable'
    Ivanka Trump Briefly Fills for US President at G20 Summit Talks – Reports
    Tags:
    transgender ban, advice, policy, politics, climate change, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Global Gun Store
    Global Gun Store
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok