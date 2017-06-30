Register
16:34 GMT +330 June 2017
    Thom Hartmann Program

    Trump's 'Facelift' Tweets

    Thom Hartmann Program
    Thom Hartmann
    Thom is joined by guest Katrina vanden Heuvel (Editor/Publisher - The Nation Magazine and Weekly Columnist - The Washington Post) to talk about media malpractice, covering Trump's every breath and whim, while ignoring looming policy disasters, causing Americans to tune out.

    Tweet: "I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.." by Donald J. Trump.

    Tweet: "…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!" by Donald J. Trump.

    Article: "'A real man would have called an ambulance': Internet recoils in horror at Trump 'facelift' tweets" by David Ferguson.

    Article: "Tapper: So how is Melania's anti-cyberbullying campaign going?" by Rebecca Savransky.

    Article: "Sarah Sanders whines that Trump is the real victim: 'Facelift' tweets were 'fighting fire with fire'" by David Ferguson.

    Article: "Trump: Debate Moderator Had 'Blood Coming Out of Her Wherever" (Megyn Kelly) by Ryan Teague Beckwith.

    Article: "25th Amendment" "Section 4.: Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President."

    Book: P. T. Barnum — The Art of Money Getting, or Golden Rules for Making Money by P. T. Barnum.

    Article: "Alex Bennett (broadcaster)" by Wikipedia.

    Article: "The Howard Stern Show" by Wikipedia.

    Article: "Jill Stein denies being a puppet of Russia, blames Democrats for scapegoating election loss" by Taylor Link.

    Bible: "Revelation 7: 144,000 Sealed".

     

    Trump's Media Malpractice Watch…
    — Katrina vanden HeuvelThe Nation Magazine/Washington Post  

    Article: "Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalation overseas" by Katrina vanden Heuvel.

    Article: "On Trump, the media's malpractice continues" by Katrina vanden Heuvel.

    Tweet: "Media Malpractice Watch/ Trump has nominated Brendan Carr to fill the final Republican slot at the FCC https://www.recode.net/2017/6/28/15889538/trump-nominate-brendan-carr-fcc-republican-commissioner" by Katrina vandenHeuvel.

    Article: "President Trump has nominated Brendan Carr to fill the final Republican slot at the FCC" by Tony Romm.

    Book: No Is Not Enough by Naomi Klein.

    Article: "Zbigniew Brzezinski, national security adviser to President Carter, dies at 89" by AP.

    Article: "Fairness Doctrine" by Wikipedia.

    Article: "Trump, EPA Move to Rescind Obama Administration's Clean Water Rule" by Eli Stokols.

    Article: "Grenfell Tower blaze shows we tinker with rules at our peril" by Edwin Heathcote.

    Quote: "It violates the essence of what made America a great country in its political system. Now it's just an oligarchy with unlimited political bribery being at the essence of getting the nominations for president or elected president. And the same thing applies to governors and U.S. senators and Congress members. So now we've just seen a complete subversion of our political system as a payoff to major contributors who want and expect and sometimes get favors for themselves after the election's over'." — President Jimmy Carter on unlimited money in politics on the Thom Hartmann Program, 28 July 2015.

    Article: "America is an oligarchy, not a democracy or republic, university study finds" by Cheryl K. Chumley.

    You can find Thom's previous editions here. And tune in to radio Sputnik three hours a day, five days a week, at 5 pm GMT.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

