McMaster on N Korea's Latest Missile Launch: Military Option Still Possible

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) — The Trump administration still considers a military solution with respect to North Korea, but prefers a diplomatic one, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said during a White House press briefing on Friday.
"There is a military option [on North Korea]. Now, it is not what we prefer to do," McMaster stated.
The statement comes after North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile in the early hours of Friday in violation of UN Security Council resolutions that bar it from researching ballistic missile technology. The missile flew over northern Japan before splashing into the Pacific, according to the US Department of Defense.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he doesn't exclude a "military solution" to the North Korean problem, however, later he scaled down such rhetoric, stating it would not be the "first" option.
All comments
Show new comments (0)