21:31 GMT +315 September 2017
    In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korea's Hyunmoo II ballistic missile is fired during an exercise at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017

    McMaster on N Korea's Latest Missile Launch: Military Option Still Possible

    © AP Photo/ South Korea Defense Ministry
    After Pyongyang conducted its first missile launch since the UN had imposed new sanctions on North Korea, the US president's national security adviser reiterated that a military solution to the problem is still on the table.

    WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) — The Trump administration still considers a military solution with respect to North Korea, but prefers a diplomatic one, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said during a White House press briefing on Friday.

    "There is a military option [on North Korea]. Now, it is not what we prefer to do," McMaster stated.

    The statement comes after North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile in the early hours of Friday in violation of UN Security Council resolutions that bar it from researching ballistic missile technology. The missile flew over northern Japan before splashing into the Pacific, according to the US Department of Defense.

    World cities. Pyongyang
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Potential North Korea Military Conflict Could Trigger Rise in Global Oil Prices
    The latest missile launch comes just several days after the UN Security Council unanimously adopted new sanctions against Pyongyang as a response to North Korea's most powerful nuclear test conducted on September 3. The UN resolution bans Pyongyang from exporting textiles while capping how much crude oil and refined petroleum products can be imported. Natural gas condensates and liquids are also included among the items North Korea is restricted from importing in excess of UN guidelines.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he doesn't exclude a "military solution" to the North Korean problem, however, later he scaled down such rhetoric, stating it would not be the "first" option.

    Tags:
    ballistic missile launches, General HR McMaster, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
