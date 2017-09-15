North Korea Launches Missile, Japanese Residents Urged to Take Cover

The unidentified projectile was heading east, according to published reports, after leaving the launchpad around 6:57 a.m. local time. The missile flew for about 20 minutes until falling into the Pacific Ocean at 7:16 a.m., NHK reported citing Japanese government officials.

​Japanese citizens in several prefectures were warned to find shelter following reports that a missile was airborne, NHK reports, adding that the missile probably cruised over the Japanese island of Hokkaido.

​Recently captured satellite imagery showed increased activity near the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea. "Such activity… suggests that onsite work could now be changing focus to further prepare those other portals for future underground nuclear testing," according to 38 North researchers, a group dedicated to studying North Korean security topics.

The South Korean Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff reports that US and South Korean personnel are currently investigating the details of the launch.

​Japanese denizens report Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) interceptor missiles were not launched in response. ​Some analysts believe the test was a direct response to the UN Security Council's most recent round of sanctions that were passed unanimously.

