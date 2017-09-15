Register
18:22 GMT +315 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016 released by the Greene County Sheriff's Office, photo shows Brock Turner at the Greene County Sheriff's Office in Xenia, Ohio.

    Brock Turner Photo Used In Criminal Textbook Under Rape Heading

    © AP Photo/ Greene County Sheriff's Office
    US
    Get short URL
    0 1910

    The official police mugshot photograph taken of a former American student convicted of sexual assault has appeared in a criminal justice textbook next to a definition of 'rape.'

    The case involving Brock Turner, then studying at Stanford University, California, caused controversy after he was handed a six-month sentence following an attack on a female student in January, 2015 and now his mugshot has been spotted next to the definition of rape in a college textbook.

    The leniency of the sentence handed to him by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky, of which he only served half, attracted intense criticism at the time.

    Turner was initially indicted for rape but later charged and convicted of sexual assault, although he is now pictured in a college textbook next to an entry and definition of 'rape.'

    His mugshot taken at the time of his arrest was spotted by Hannah Kendall Shuman, a student at Washington State University, who shared a photo of the entry on Facebook.

    The textbook Introduction to Criminal Justice: Systems, Diversity and Change, second edition, by Callie Marie Rennsion, shows Turner under the heading rape.

    Turner, who was 21 at the time of the assault, was found guilty by a unanimous jury of sexually penetrating an intoxicated and unconscious person with a foreign object and assault with intent to rape on the top university campus.

    The textbook entry says many were shocked by the length of sentence he served. It said: "Others who are more familiar with the way sexual violence has been handled in the criminal justice system are shocked that he was found guilty and served any time at all."

    Critics claimed Turner, who was released from jail in San Jose, California in September, 2016, was treated in such a way because he attended an elite university despite a powerful victim impact statement being read out in court by the assaulted woman. 

    Witch
    © Flickr/ Luminitsa
    Witches Hex Stanford Rapist Brock Turner as Court Fails to Deliver Justice

    In her statement, the 23-year-old victim of the attack spoke to Turner directly in her statement. She read a condensed version of her powerful 12-page impact statement, in which she detailed the assault, the invasive exam she underwent to collect evidence and the "excruciating" interrogation of the court trial.

    She wrote: "Every day, I have to relearn that I am not fragile; I am capable; I am wholesome;I am not just the livid victim.

    Her 7,000 word statement was later released by the district attorney's office. Since then, it has been widely praised as an uncompromising account of sexual assault.

    Related:

    Stanford Swimmer Who Raped Unconscious Woman Gets Remarkably Short Sentence
    Witches Hex Stanford Rapist Brock Turner as Court Fails to Deliver Justice
    Brock Turner is Out of Jail, and Donald Trump Still on the Trail
    California Man Given Just 8 Months in Jail for Raping Drugged Teen Sister
    Tags:
    assault, crime, sexual assault, rape, book, justice, Stanford University, Brock Turner, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Global Gun Store
    Global Gun Store
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok