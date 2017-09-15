Brock Turner Photo Used In Criminal Textbook Under Rape Heading

The official police mugshot photograph taken of a former American student convicted of sexual assault has appeared in a criminal justice textbook next to a definition of 'rape.'

The case involving Brock Turner, then studying at Stanford University, California, caused controversy after he was handed a six-month sentence following an attack on a female student in January, 2015 and now his mugshot has been spotted next to the definition of rape in a college textbook.

The leniency of the sentence handed to him by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky, of which he only served half, attracted intense criticism at the time.

Turner was initially indicted for rape but later charged and convicted of sexual assault, although he is now pictured in a college textbook next to an entry and definition of 'rape.'

His mugshot taken at the time of his arrest was spotted by Hannah Kendall Shuman, a student at Washington State University, who shared a photo of the entry on Facebook.

The textbook Introduction to Criminal Justice: Systems, Diversity and Change, second edition, by Callie Marie Rennsion, shows Turner under the heading rape.

Turner, who was 21 at the time of the assault, was found guilty by a unanimous jury of sexually penetrating an intoxicated and unconscious person with a foreign object and assault with intent to rape on the top university campus.

The textbook entry says many were shocked by the length of sentence he served. It said: "Others who are more familiar with the way sexual violence has been handled in the criminal justice system are shocked that he was found guilty and served any time at all."

Justice is so so sweet. My brother's criminology textbook has Brock turner as the face of rape🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/GVlkYon58g — phoebe (@phoebspeebs) September 12, 2017​

Sorry but as a rape victim/survivor this will never be enough — ITSCORRINAA 🌹 (@CHogaboom77) September 13, 2017​

Critics claimed Turner, who was released from jail in San Jose, California in September, 2016, was treated in such a way because he attended an elite university despite a powerful victim impact statement being read out in court by the assaulted woman.

In her statement, the 23-year-old victim of the attack spoke to Turner directly in her statement. She read a condensed version of her powerful 12-page impact statement, in which she detailed the assault, the invasive exam she underwent to collect evidence and the "excruciating" interrogation of the court trial.

She wrote: "Every day, I have to relearn that I am not fragile; I am capable; I am wholesome;I am not just the livid victim.

Her 7,000 word statement was later released by the district attorney's office. Since then, it has been widely praised as an uncompromising account of sexual assault.