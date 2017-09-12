Register
21:50 GMT +312 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Credit cards, a chain and an open padlock is seen in front of displayed Equifax logo in this illustration taken September 8, 2017

    Equifax Data Breach 'Can Have Far-Reaching Consequences for Everybody'

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic/Illutration
    US
    Get short URL
    0 35 0 0

    As the scandal concerning the massive theft of Social Security numbers and other data on millions of Americans from credit bureau Equifax is gaining momentum, Richard Zaluski, the head of a London-based cyberspace security center told Radio Sputnik that the leak could have serious consequences for the government and the American public in general.

    Equifax's security failure affected more than 140 million US customers whose personal data was accessed by hackers.

    The stolen data included names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some instances, driver’s license numbers. The hackers also accessed the credit card numbers of over 200,000 US consumers.

    “I think the consequences could be far-reaching for everybody, not only for the government but for the general public as well. As for the government information stolen by the hackers, I believe this could cause potential mayhem,” Zaluski said.

    He said that the best way to prevent similar data thefts in the future is to ensure that one has the best possible defenses to protect oneself and one’s company against such threats.

    Data security
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Equifax Data Breach Worst Leak of Personal Info Ever – Tech Expert
    He added that for Equifax to not be aware of this raises a lot of questions about why this could have happened.

    “From a consumer’s standpoint, Equifax and similar companies should step back and reinvent their approaches to ensuring their clients’ information. From a regulatory standpoint, I think there is going to be a lot of examination of why this happened and what needs to be done to prevent this from happening again,” Zaulsky noted.

    He added that banks collect their clients date, but there is much more under the microscope,” and this is exactly what companies like Equifax also need to do.

    He said that if one’s credit card is compromised, the bank annuls it and gives one a new card.

    “However, you can’t change your Social Security number or your birthday. That never changes, and if a hacker gets these, Equifax provide a one-year free fraud detection service to those who think their personal data has been breached.”

    South Melbourne ambulance
    CC BY 2.0 / Takashi Ota
    Security Concerns Raised as Medical Workers Reportedly Had Illegal Access to Private Data of 200k+ Australians
    According to the company, the breach occurred earlier this year from mid-May through July. In a letter to Equifax on Monday, members of a Senate Committee requested details on whether US government agency records were compromised in the hack.

    The senators also demanded to provide a timeline of the breach and its discovery.

    Meanwhile, Equifax announced that the problems had been fixed, with adjustments to handle the aftermath of the breach being already in effect.

    Related:

    Equifax Data Breach Worst Leak of Personal Info Ever – Tech Expert
    Likely Security Breach Leads to Leak of Private Medical Data of 200K Australians
    Tags:
    addresses, birth dates, Social Security numbers, data leak, scandal, Equifax, US Senate, Richard Zaluski, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok