02:24 GMT +307 September 2017
    Kimberley Paige Barnette

    Smart, White, Traditional: Charlotte Mayoral Candidate Touts Racial Bonafides

    Youtube/Mini News
    US
    121921

    A woman running for mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina, is addressing the issue of race in her campaign in a less-than-subtle way.

    In her first bid for office, 53-year-old Kimberley Paige Barnette made a post on her Facebook page urging her supporters to "Vote for Me!" because she’s "REPUBLICAN & SMART, WHITE, TRADITIONAL."

    Protestors demonstrate in front of police officers wearing riot gear after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. September 20, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine
    Charlotte Police Sued For Excessive Force in Keith Lamont Scott Protests

    Last month during a televised debate, the former Mecklenburg County magistrate judge criticized the September 2016 protests that broke out after Charlotte police shot and killed 43-year-old African American Keith Scott. Police originally claimed Scott was armed, but video released later showed he did not have a weapon at the time of the incident.

    Bernette called the demonstrations "an expression of Democratic behavior," in what appears to be a dig at the Democratic Party. When asked how Charlotte could support low-income residents she replied, "I don’t think we should encourage more lower-income people to [come to] Charlotte. We should attract higher-income people," according to WBTV.

    She also apparently isn’t very keen on First Amendment rights, remarking, "As mayor, what I would like to discourage is assembly … Protests are confrontational, they’re chaotic, they scare people. I believe there’s a better way to express yourselves," the Washington Post reports. 

    A man speaks to police in uptown Charlotte, NC during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. September 21, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Jason Miczek
    #KeithLamontScott: Military Arrives in Charlotte After Second Night of Violence

    During the debate, Barnette said that transgender people should not be allowed in public bathrooms as they "scare children;" hinted that poor people didn’t want to work, though this somehow didn’t keep them from buying expensive cars; and said that police foot patrols could help stem the tide of crime.

    Among the angry responses to her Facebook post was a man who wrote "You are NOT doing conservatives or Republicans any favors."

    On Twitter, North Carolina-based criminal defense and business litigation attorney Greg Doucette called Barnette "a brunette Ann Coulter."

    Two people stop to comfort a man as he kneels at a late night vigil to pay his respect for a friend injured in a car attack on counter protesters after a march organized by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jim Bourg
    UN Warns: Charlottesville Violence Indicates US Racism, Xenophobia on the Rise

    Robin Hayes, chair of the North Carolina GOP, denounced Barnette’s comments in a statement saying, "The Charlotte mayoral contest will be decided based on who can best promote public safety, provide economic development and improve critical infrastructure needs. This contest will not be decided based on the skin color the candidates. Any suggestion that a candidate is more or less qualified for political office based on their skin color alone is offensive to North Carolina Republicans and we condemn it."

    He added, "We believe that bringing people together starts with the Republican belief that government should deliver critical government services in a colorblind way, and in a society that judges all people by the content of their character, rather than the color of their skin."

