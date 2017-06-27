Register
20:23 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    National flags of Russia and the US fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017

    How 'Anti-Russia Hysteria’ Robs US of 'Valid Friend and Ally'

    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    US
    Get short URL
    0 14320

    A book called “The Plot to Scapegoat Russia: How the CIA and the Deep State Conspired to Vilify Putin” has been recently released in the US. The author of the book, Daniel Kovalik, is a human rights attorney and a professor at the University Of Pittsburgh School Of Law.

    In an interview with Sputnik Kovalik discussed the on-going anti-Russia hysteria in the west and its possible consequences.

    This hysteria according to Kovalik “takes away from the US a valid friend and ally in Russia. There is no reason why we cannot be working with Russia on a number of issues confronting the world right now.”

    He further said that Russia has shown many times that it is willing to help the US in these issues.

    “Vladimir Putin was the first world leader to call George Bush after 9/11 to offer condolences and help in Afghanistan. He offered that help during the Afghan operations in 2001. Since then he has helped Obama negotiate the nuclear deal with Iran and helped rid Syria of chemical weapons,” Kovalik said.

    Flags of NATO member countires fly during a ceremony at the new NATO headquarters before the start of a summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    'Growing Russian Threat' Used as a Way to Keep NATO in Shape
    So Russia and its leader have proved on a number of occasions to be a worthy ally and friend, however, as the analyst said the US continues to vilify Russia and Putin and that is in not working in anyone’s interest.

    Talking about the roots of this confrontation and why the US is not making an effort to have a dialogue with Russia, Kovalik said that the US economy depends on a “permanent war footing.”

    “We spend over $600 billion a year on military so we are in constant search for enemies. Meanwhile, there are huge problems with poverty and there are just a lot of problems that need to be solved in this country,” the analyst said.

    He further spoke about how Americans are programmed to be weary of Russia for decades, since the Cold War days.

    Looking at how people inside the US who try to voice their opinion and speak against the anti-Russia hysteria are ridiculed and silenced, Kovalik said that just looking at what happened to Oliver Stone after his documentary Interviews with Putin was released.

    “He [Oliver Stone] goes on these talk shows and he is barely allowed to speak. Then there are the articles that have been published about him afterwards, it’s just terrible,” Kovalik said.

    Director Oliver Stone attends a press conference to promote the film Snowden at TIFF, the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto.
    © REUTERS/ Fred Thornhill
    Demonizing Putin Unlikely to Relieve International Tensions - Oliver Stone
    Forbes contributor Kenneth Rapoza commented on Stone's documentary that the bias against Russia is so strong in the US, that the filmmaker was laughed at by the "people who have never seen the Showtime special because it had not even aired yet" at Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

    Stone’s documentary series, which the director filmed over the course of two years, follows the filmmaker and the Russian leader as they have conversations about a wide range of issues, including relations between Washington and Moscow, the collapse of the Soviet Union, as well as the crisis in Syria and Ukraine.

    Earlier in the month, the US Showtime TV channel aired the four-episode documentary. 

    The filmmaker added that the Showtime network was "very pleased" with the documentary's reception, and even noted that a number of countries, including France and Germany, have also aired the series.

    Stone received a number of comments about the documentary and the role of Putin within its context.

    Stone warned that politically motivated statements depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a villain without a soul" will do nothing to contribute to the easing of international tensions.

    “Hopefully the Russia-gate scandal will start to recede in the coming months as there is very little evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia. But I do fear that this anti Russia hysteria will still be pumped up on other grounds for example on Syria and Ukraine,” Kovalik said.

    He added that it’s important to be vigilant and to speak out against the “anti-Russia hysteria.”

    Related:

    Up to 30% of All Cyberattacks Targeting Russia Originate From US - Russian MP
    Trump's Russia Sanctions: US Ploy to Dominate Europe's Energy Market?
    What Hides Behind Russian Center in Serbia the US Calls a 'Base'
    Iranian Lawmaker: Washington’s Iran, Russia Sanctions Contradict US Commitments
    A Look Into Book Challenging Alleged 'Russia's Meddling' in US Election Theory
    Tags:
    Cold War, bilateral cooperation, ally, crisis, anti-Russian propaganda, hysteria, interview, Vladimir Putin, Oliver Stone, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Trophies
    Bloody Track Record
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok