US Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Case on Trump Immigration Order

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Sputnik) — The US Supreme Court also revealed that it had partially lifted the injunction against the travel ban instituted by lower courts.

"We grant the petitions for certiorari and grant the stay applications in part," the court order stated.

On January 25, Trump issued an executive order temporarily blocking nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days, and suspending refugee admissions for 120 days.

Any foreign national who can prove they have a relationship with a person or entity, like a university, in the United States will be allowed to enter the country. The same relationship evidence will be required for any refugee wishing to enter the country.

The implementation of the order was restricted by a US federal court on February 3. On March 6, Trump introduced a revised version of the temporary travel ban, but it too was blocked by a federal court ruling nine days later.

A US federal judge in Hawaii indefinitely extended on March 30 a court order blocking Trump's new travel ban.

On June 12, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the ruling of a district judge in Hawaii.