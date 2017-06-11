Register
17:55 GMT +311 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC

    Comey Risks Getting Into Trap He Set for Trump

    © AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski
    US
    Get short URL
    0 16920

    Former FBI Director James Comey testified on the Trump-Russia probe at the US Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. It was the first public appearance of Comey since his firing in May.

    Gevorg Mirzayan, associate professor at the Department of Political Sciences of Finance University under the Russian Government, wrote in an analytical piece for RIA Novosti that while the main subject at the testimony was supposed to be whether US President Donald Trump is professional and trustworthy, after the testimony the question emerged whether Comey himself was professional enough.

    Obstruction of Justice?

    FBI Director James Comey testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    The One Thing Senate Wanted to Hear From Comey But Didn't
    Comey confirmed previous media statements saying that Trump wanted the former FBI chief to "pledge loyalty" to him, asked to stop the investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn because "he is a good guy" and to confirm his campaign team has no ties with Moscow.

    The decision whether Trump's requests were an "obstruction of justice" will be made by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, while the House could officially make a charge.

    However, are there chances that Trump would really be accused of "obstruction of justice"? His opponents have hoped that Comey would shed light on Trump's pressure concerning the probe into Flynn who is de facto accused of working for Moscow. Comey said Trump hoped the investigation would stop.

    "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go," Comey quoted the US president as saying in his written testimony ahead of Thursday's hearing.

    However, when asked if Trump didn't order him to stop investigating Flynn, Comey said that "in his words no." However, he believed it was an order. "That's the way I took it," Comey said, adding that he "can be wrong."

    Whether Trump's words are enough to be considered an obstruction of justice raises doubts, RIA Novosti contributor Mirgayan believes. He reminded that the law allows the US president to stop an investigation into any person.

    "There were no threats or bribes; it was just a friendly wish to let go of a person who tried to prevent the further deterioration of Washington-Moscow relations after another example of [former US President Barack] Obama's diplomatic hysteria during the last days of his presidency. In this wording, it's difficult to interpret Trump's statement as the 'obstruction of justice,'" Mirzayan wrote.

    National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the front row before the start of the President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe joint new conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    Putin on Russian Envoy's Talks With US Officials: 'It's His Job', Says He's Aware of Kislyak-Flynn Talks' Content
    US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn announced his decision to resign on February 14 amid the growing controversy surrounding his conversation with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak before Trump's inauguration. In his resignation letter, Flynn noted that he had not given Vice President Mike Pence complete information about his conversations with Kislyak.

    Flynn's talks with the Russian ambassador took place following Obama's decision to impose a set of punitive measures against Russia, including the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds, in response to Moscow's alleged interference in the US presidential election, which has been repeatedly denied by the Russian side.

    "Comey himself declined to interpret this decision, but noted that the issue was rather a matter of creating some kind of discomfort, not an attempt to exert pressure. Moreover, the probe [into Flynn] wasn't affected by Trump's words; he can only be accused of being politically incorrect," the analyst noted.

    When commenting on Trump's conversations with Comey, Gov. Chris Christie said, "What people don’t understand is that they elected an outsider president."

    "They elected someone who had never been inside government and quite frankly never interacting with the government except at the local level. And so, the idea of the way, the tradition of these agencies is not something that he’s ever been steeped in. And so, here I think over the course of time, and we can talk about different examples, what you’re seeing is a president who is now very publicly learning about the way people react to what he considers to be normal New York City conversation," Christie said.

    Comey's Image Damaged

    "Yes, theoretically Comey can present some more evidence. However, during the testimony, Comey didn't only lose from the point of view of the evidence base, but also lost the reputation of a professional and just a decent person — the key elements of his image, on which the anti-Trump forces were betting," the political analyst wrote.

    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Infrastructure Summit with Governors and Mayors at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Why Trump’s Impeachment is 'Not Going to Happen Any Time Soon'
    The formal reason for the dismissal of Comey was his professional incompetence. In the beginning of his testimony, Comey said that the "shifting explanations" of his firing "confused me and increasingly concerned me."

    Comey said that Trump has repeatedly told him that he was "doing a great job." "That didn't make any sense to me," Comey said when commenting on the pretext of his dismissal allegedly over his actions during the US election campaign.

    "The administration then chose to defame me and, more importantly, the FBI, by saying the organization was in disarray… Those were lies, plain and simple," Comey stated.

    Mirzayan believes that there's enough evidence that the FBI was in "disarray."

    "It was enough to follow last year's epic around Hillary [Clinton], when the FBI first launched an investigation into her on charges of violating state secrets, then by the order of Hillary's friend Attorney General Loretta Lynch [the FBI] closed the investigation, then by Comey's decision reopens it, and finally closes it under media pressure."

    COMEY
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trump After Ex-FBI Chief's Testimony: 'WOW, Comey is a Leaker'
    Moreover, the FBI director didn't find the source or sources of leaks about the Trump administration.

    The last straw was the inability of the FBI director to identify the source of information leaks about the Trump administration's affairs to the press. 

    The Dems wanted to present Comey as "a victim of Trump's arbitrariness, a fighter for all good and justice," however, it turned out he was a leaker himself.

    Comey confirmed that he gave a memo of his conversations with Trump to "a close friend" of his to leak to the media. Moreover, Comey admitted that he intentionally refused to inform the public that Trump was not under the investigation.

    "Therefore, it turns out that Trump was absolutely right speaking of the incompetence of Comey as director of the FBI and as a member of the team. Moreover, in this light, Trump asking for Comey's 'loyalty,' after which the FBI director promised honesty to the president, seems to be quite justified. There's no honesty here at all," Mirzogyan wrote, suggesting Comey may himself be accused over his actions.

    Trump's lawyer Marc Kasowitz called for finding out whether by leaking sensitive information the ex-FBI head violated the law.

    Flynn — Last Hope

    Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (File)
    © AP Photo/ Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    Ex-US National Security Adviser Flynn Turns Over 600 Documents to Senate
    The Democrats seem disappointed but they still are not giving up and will push the Russia probe forward. It will be quite difficult to do it. Of course, Comey admitted there is a grop of intelligence service members within the Russian diplomatic mission, but it's nothing new as it's a common practice around the world.

    It's more important that Comey said that Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak is not a "spy" as the US mainstream media have written. This is important because Kislyak is a former deputy minister of foreign affairs and one of the most respected Russian diplomats. Moreover, Kislyak met US Attorney General Jeff Sessions three times who is also accused over alleged ties with Russia, but it was finally confirmed there was nothing wrong in the meetings.

    "Unless [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller is a complete idiot, which he is not, he's concluded there's no obstruction of justice case because if he had concluded otherwise, Comey wouldn't be testifying," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told CBS. "You wouldn't let his chief and only witness go through this process if you believe you really had a case to prosecute," Graham said. "And Mr. Mueller is a good prosecutor."

    "However, he is not entirely right — the promoters of [Trump's] impeachment have another trump card. Now the whole anti-Trump crusade is based on a very unsteady foundation called Michael Flynn. The retired general really violated the US law (when he did not declare acts of lobbyism against Turkey), but is forced to invent another episode [of violating the law] — work for the Russians, preferably on Trump's orders. And if Flynn does not slander Trump, he risks finding himself behind bars over the Turkish issues. So now General Flynn must prove whether he is a professional and a decent man," the analyst concluded.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Backstage View: An Insider Look at Young Russian Ballerinas' Performance
    Backstage View: An Insider Look at Young Russian Ballerinas' Performance
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok