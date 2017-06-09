Trump’s Lawyer to File Complaint With US Justice Dept. Over Comey’s Leaked Memo

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kasowitz will file a complaint with the Justice Department Inspector General and the Senate Judiciary Committee, NBC News reported citing a source close to the legal team.

On Thursday, Comey testified in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that he decided to share the memo after Trump tweeted about possible secret recordings of their conversations.

"My judgement was, I needed to get that out in the public square, so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter… because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel," Comey said.

Kasowitz said on Thursday that Comey should be investigated by the "appropriate authorities" to determine if he should be prosecuted for the disclosure.