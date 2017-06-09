Trump’s Lawyer to File Complaint With US Justice Dept. Over Comey’s Leaked Memo

On Thursday, Comey testified in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that he decided to share the memo after Trump tweeted about possible secret recordings of their conversations.
"My judgement was, I needed to get that out in the public square, so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter… because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel," Comey said.
Kasowitz said on Thursday that Comey should be investigated by the "appropriate authorities" to determine if he should be prosecuted for the disclosure.
All comments
Show new comments (0)