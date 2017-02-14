Register
14 February 2017
    National security adviser General Michael Flynn

    Michael Flynn Leaves Post of Trump's National Security Adviser

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    81235511

    Michael Flynn has resigned from the post of US President Donald Trump's National Security adviser, the White House announced on Monday.

    According to the statement from the White House, retired Lieutenant general Keith Kellog was appointed instead of Flynn.

    "President Donald J. Trump has named Lt. General Joseph Keith Kellogg, Jr. (Ret) as Acting National Security Advisor following the resignation of Lt. General Michael Flynn (Ret)," the statement said.

    In his resignation letter, Flynn said that he had not provided the White House with full information about his contacts with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.

    "Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect [Mike Pence] and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology," Flynn said in the resignation letter revealed by the White House's press service.

    Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Lauren Victoria Burke
    US Lawmakers Ask Pentagon to Probe Trump National Security Adviser’s Ties to Russia
    Earlier in the day, Trump was said to be looking into the situation involving National Security Advisor Mike Flynn regarding about reports of his pre-inaugural phone calls with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.

    Flynn’s phone communications with Kislyak prior to Trump’s inauguration on January 20 have raised questions about whether the advisor broke a law forbidding private US citizens from engaging with foreign nations about diplomatic disputes.

    US media reported Flynn had discussed the issue of anti-Russian sanctions with Kislyak before Trump was officially sworn in as US president.

      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Now if Soros would do the same with Nancy...
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Pure liquid Gold spilled down the toilet the Dems will be rejoicing they would have feared Flynn more than anyone who was the perfect foil to McCain disastrous decision by Trump one he may never recover from.
    • Reply
      Charles de Gaulle
      And this is only the first step. What's the real power of the president?
    • Reply
      The Night Wind
      Flynn had a lot of other problems. He was Defense Intelligence Chief under Obama, for example and may have 'misled' Trump about a lot of other things. Don't know much about Kellogg, but I'm really not sorry to see Flynn go. Trump sacked Flynn's son from the Transition Team a few months ago too.
