Michael Flynn Leaves Post of Trump's National Security Adviser

According to the statement from the White House, retired Lieutenant general Keith Kellog was appointed instead of Flynn.
"President Donald J. Trump has named Lt. General Joseph Keith Kellogg, Jr. (Ret) as Acting National Security Advisor following the resignation of Lt. General Michael Flynn (Ret)," the statement said.
In his resignation letter, Flynn said that he had not provided the White House with full information about his contacts with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.
"Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect [Mike Pence] and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology," Flynn said in the resignation letter revealed by the White House's press service.
Flynn’s phone communications with Kislyak prior to Trump’s inauguration on January 20 have raised questions about whether the advisor broke a law forbidding private US citizens from engaging with foreign nations about diplomatic disputes.
US media reported Flynn had discussed the issue of anti-Russian sanctions with Kislyak before Trump was officially sworn in as US president.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Now if Soros would do the same with Nancy... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Pure liquid Gold spilled down the toilet the Dems will be rejoicing they would have feared Flynn more than anyone who was the perfect foil to McCain disastrous decision by Trump one he may never recover from. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And this is only the first step. What's the real power of the president? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Flynn had a lot of other problems. He was Defense Intelligence Chief under Obama, for example and may have 'misled' Trump about a lot of other things. Don't know much about Kellogg, but I'm really not sorry to see Flynn go. Trump sacked Flynn's son from the Transition Team a few months ago too.
