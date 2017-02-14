White House Says Trump Evaluating Situation Involving Adviser Flynn

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Flynn’s phone communications with Kislyak prior to Trump’s inauguration on January 20 have raised questions about whether the advisor broke a law forbidding private US citizens from engaging with foreign nations about diplomatic disputes.

US media reported Flynn had discussed the issue of anti-Russian sanctions with Kislyak before Trump was officially sworn in as US president.

"The President is evaluating the situation. He's speaking to Vice President Pence relative to the conversation the Vice President had with General Flynn and also speaking to various other people about what he considers the single most important subject there is — our national security," the White House stated as quoted by NBC News.

Ealier in the day, House Minority Leader Nensi Pelosi said Trump should dismiss his National Security Advisor Michael Flynn due to his alleged ties to Russia.

"Michael Flynn’s conduct was alarming enough before his secret communications with the Russians were exposed. Now, we have a National Security Advisor who cannot be trusted not to put Putin before America," Pelosi said on Monday. "National security demands that General Flynn be fired immediately."

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway said that Trump continues to have full confidence in his National Security Advisor despite the reports.

"General Flynn does enjoy the full confidence of the president," Conway stated on Monday in an interview on MSNBC.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there were no talks between Russia and the United States about lifting sanctions.