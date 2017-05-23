US Senators Introduce Bill to Bolster Missile Defense System

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The act would provide for the installation of a layered network of missile defense systems in states like Alaska and Hawaii, such as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense, Aegis Ashore, and Patriot Air and Missile Defense Systems.

© AP Photo/ U.S. Force Korea THAAD Missile Defense System Sends Chinese Tourists to South Korea Packing

It also accelerates the development of new sensors and space-based interceptor technologies and the completion of a missile defense installations on the east coast and midwestern region of the United States.

"Our nation’s missile defense is a critical insurance policy that protects Americans and our allies from a nuclear catastrophe," Sullivan stated. "Top military leaders have been sounding the alarm, saying it is only a matter of ‘when, not if,’ Kim Jong-un will get the capability to range cities in the continental United States with a nuclear inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM)."

Senator Brian Schultz, who represents the US state of Hawaii, said the bill would help defend his state, as well as Alaska and the US mainland, from the threat of ballistic missiles launched by North Korea.

On Sunday, North Korea launched a ballistic missile, which reportedly flew some 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan short of reaching Japan’s exclusive economic zone. It was the eighth missile launched by North Korea since January.