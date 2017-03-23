Register
23:08 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Ammon Bundy speaks to reporters at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Burns, Ore., on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016

    ‘America Reloaded’: FBI Posed as Film Crew to Access Bundy Ranch Militia

    © AP Photo/ Keith Ridler
    US
    Get short URL
    0 12 0 0

    As armed militants descended upon Bundy Ranch in Nevada to support a rancher during his standoff with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in 2014, undercover FBI agents posed as documentary filmmakers to collect statements from the militia.

    Appearing at the trial of six of the men in federal court on March 22, FBI Special Agent Charles Johnson testified about the operation and the fake film company they called “Longbow Productions.” The agents had claimed to be making a film about the battle titled “America Reloaded” to gain access to the Bunkerville ranch, and videotaped interviews with several of the defendants. The interviews were played for the jury.

    “What I was looking for was just a show of support … it seems as if when there are armed people around a situation, then the authorities have to be a little more civil, have to treat you like a person,” Scott Drexler, one of the defendants, said in his video statement. “If nobody is facing any kind of consequences for their actions, they can just do whatever they want.”

    FBI Under Investigation for Fatal Shooting in Oregon Militia Standoff
    © AP Photo/ Nick K. Geranios
    FBI Under Investigation for Fatal Shooting in Oregon Militia Standoff
    When asked about the demonstrators’ motives, Drexler responded that “basically the objective that I think there was was just a show of force.”

    “We had the cowboys and Cliven all down below us, and BLM on the other side of the gate,” Drexler said on the footage. He said, according to a report from the Review Journal, that when BLM “started moving to the gate with weapons and full combat gear, it started to get a little bit tense.”

    Dozens of militia members had flooded into the area to stand with rancher Cliven Bundy, who claimed that the BLM was plotting to impound his 400 cattle after he refused to pay the taxes and fees associated with allowing his cattle to graze on federal land.

    For many years, Bundy refused to recognize BLM authority on the territory. The rancher has accumulated over $1 million in grazing fees, which remain unpaid.

    Ammon Bundy speaks to reporters at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Burns, Ore., on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Keith Ridler
    Leaders of Oregon Militia Standoff Acquitted of Federal Conspiracy Charges
    Ultimately, 19 people were charged for their roles in the standoff on April 12, 2014.

    “I believe that the FBI was pretending to be members of the news media in order to have lengthy conversations with Ammon and others,” Attorney Dan Hill, who is defending Ammon Bundy, told the Review Journal last year. “Ammon has nothing to hide, but I still find it troublesome that the FBI would sink to that tactic.”

    Following the standoff at the ranch, two of Bundy’s sons, Ammon and Ryan Bundy, led an armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon over another dispute between a rancher and the BLM.

    The militiamen were protesting the prosecution of Oregon ranchers Dwight Hammond Jr. and Steven Hammond, who were sent back to prison for an arson on federal land. The duo had previously served their sentence for the crime, but the state ruled that they were unlawfully sentenced below the mandatory minimum and had to go back.

    The armed takeover of the wildlife refuge lasted 41 days. One militant, LaVoy Finicum, was killed by police and 26 people were arrested.

    Related:

    Bundy Brothers of Oregon Standoff Fame Are Not Happy in Jail
    Bundy Saga: Don’t Believe in Federal Gov’t and They Will Keep You Jailed
    Cliven Bundy's Lawsuit: Obama Wants to Sell My Ranch to ‘Communist Chinese'
    Oregon Standoff’s Bundy Set to Sue Obama Over Imprisonment
    The Bundy Boys Want to Take Us Back to the Articles of Confederation
    Tags:
    Militia, America Reloaded, FBI, Ammon Bundy, Cliven Bundy, Nevada, Bundy Ranch
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok