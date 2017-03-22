White House Does Not Want to Speculate on Nunes Findings Until Trump Briefed

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Nunes said that the US intelligence community has incidentally collected some information about members of Trump’s transition team.

Nunes is set to provide the relevant information on this matter to Trump later today.

"I don't want to start talking or guessing what he [Nunes] may say or may not say. I think we will have more information… when the President is briefed," Spicer stated. "I do not want to jump ahead."

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon Majority of US Republicans Believe Trump Wiretapping Allegations

Spicer added that the White House is unaware whether Nunes has briefed the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) or any other intelligence agency on this matter.

On March 4, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Obama of having his Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election, describing this as the former administration's "new low. The president went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal. The claims have been rejected by Obama's representative.

The US House and Senate Intelligence Committees have found no credible evidence to support Trump's claims.