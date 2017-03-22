Unintentional Wiretapping of Trump Was 'Legal' as He Wasn't Subject of Probe

Rep. Devin Nunes said that Trump wasn't subject to the investigation.
"I have confirmed that on numerous occasions the intelligence community incidentally collected information about US citizens involved in the Trump transition," Nunes stated.
Trump's surveillance is unrelated to the investigation into his team's ties to Russia, Nunes said. "None of this surveillance was related to Russia, or the investigation of Russian activities, or of the Trump team," Nunes stated.
According to him, the data was gathered during November, December and January.
"I have seen intelligence reports that clearly show the president elect and his team were at least monitored and disseminated in what appears to be intelligence reporting channels," Nunes said.
On March 4, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Obama of having his Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election, describing this as the former administration's "new low. The president went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal. The claims have been rejected by Obama's representative.
The US House and Senate Intelligence Committees have found no credible evidence to support Trump's claims.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The usa is rotting from within the head. Reply | 5 | Edit | Delete "Unintentional" wiretapping? Serious? Hahaha Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Right. Intention, which is what Mr. Comey clearly said all the time at the hearings about Mrs. Clinton months ago, that the FBI could not prove her intention to do harm. Well, so be it, but, who can judge intentions? Only God Triune Himself. Transfering the judging of intentions to men is probably the best example of the dissolution of morals we are clearly witnessing. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete So after consent denial... Now it did happen, unintentionally and was legal? Is the USA intelligence community really so useless? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Most interesting. Vindication for Trump it seems. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "unintenetional" Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Did they, or didn't they? This article is filled with double talk. It seems to me that I remember McCain saying, "Show us the proof so that we can show it to the American people who have a right to know. If no proof, then apologize." Where is all that in this article and where is McCain's apology to the President, to the American people and to his own constituents? Just thought I would ask,,, Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Breitbart still hasn't put this story out. All the majors have.
goldcamshaft
md74
elsa.zardini
NightStalker
John Twining
And "incidentally collected"? Suuuure.
Ok1
They're seriously trying to downplay something that in any other period in U.S history would have been a huge scandal. Watergate pales into comparison to the eavesdropping and spying operations done nowadays.
marcanhalt
John Twining
Nunes hopped straight off to brief the White House. Can't wait to see Trump's next tweet.
UPDATE: Found a video Nunes's statement, it's on YouTube now. The gist of it, as far as I get it, is that Nunes has discovered additional unmasking of names, and he's seriously troubled about that.