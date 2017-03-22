Unintentional Wiretapping of Trump Was 'Legal' as He Wasn't Subject of Probe

Rep. Devin Nunes said that Trump wasn't subject to the investigation.

"I have confirmed that on numerous occasions the intelligence community incidentally collected information about US citizens involved in the Trump transition," Nunes stated.

He added that Trump officials' names were attached to the collected intelligence data, which could be a violation of law.

Trump's surveillance is unrelated to the investigation into his team's ties to Russia, Nunes said. "None of this surveillance was related to Russia, or the investigation of Russian activities, or of the Trump team," Nunes stated.

According to him, the data was gathered during November, December and January.

"I have seen intelligence reports that clearly show the president elect and his team were at least monitored and disseminated in what appears to be intelligence reporting channels," Nunes said.

On March 4, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Obama of having his Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election, describing this as the former administration's "new low. The president went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal. The claims have been rejected by Obama's representative.

The US House and Senate Intelligence Committees have found no credible evidence to support Trump's claims.