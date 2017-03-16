Trump 'Stands by' Allegations of Wiretapping Conducted by Obama

North Carolina Senator Richard Burr, a Republican, and committee vice chairman Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, a Democrat, jointly announced that "based on the information available," which would include the whole arsenal of the 17 US intelligence agencies and bureaus, "no indications" signaled that "Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government before or after Election Day 2016."
On Monday, the US Department of Justice had requested an extension to find evidence surrounding the claims that President Obama exploited executive authority in order to tamper with the Republican president's campaign.
Initially, Trump made his allegations public on March 4 on Twitter, calling "wiretapping" by the Obama administration a "new low" and returning to the era of McCarthyism.
