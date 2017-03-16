US Senate Intel Committee: 'No Evidence' of Trump's 'Wiretapping' Claim

North Carolina Senator Richard Burr, a Republican, and committee vice chairman Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, a Democrat, jointly announced that "based on the information available," which would include the whole arsenal of the 17 US intelligence agencies and bureaus, "no indications" signaled that "Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government before or after Election Day 2016."

On Monday, the US Department of Justice had requested an extension to find evidence surrounding the claims that President Obama exploited executive authority in order to tamper with the Republican president's campaign.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Trump has expressed confidence in his bold claims via Press Secretary Sean Spicer's comments to the press as well as during TV interviews. Trump said the "wiretapping" had been placed in quotes in order to leave the possibility open that other surveillance tactics were used. Nonetheless, an independent investigation led by a member of the GOP, Burr, found the claims to be baseless and lacking factual substance.

What's more, on Wednesday, the US House of Representatives committee investigating the "wiretapping" claims spearheaded by Devin Nunes, a Republican, and Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat, emphatically stated "we don't have any evidence" that Trump's claims were rooted in reality.

That didn't stop Trump from using the massive megaphone that is Trump's Twitter account to tell the world that "This is Nixon/Watergate" prior to having evidence for his bombshell claims.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Further, Speaker Paul Ryan from Janesville, Wisconsin added on Thursday that "no such wiretapping existed."