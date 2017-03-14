Register
14 March 2017
    President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama talk on the East front steps of the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    DOJ: Give Us More Time to Prove Trump ‘Wiretapping’ Allegation

    © AFP 2017/ Robyn BECK
    Politics
    119610

    After missing the deadline to produce evidence that US President Barack Obama “wiretapped” the Trump Tower in New York City during the election, the Justice Department has requested more time from Congress to probe President Donald Trump’s controversial claims against his predecessor.

    On Monday afternoon, “the Department of Justice placed calls to representatives of the Chairman and Ranking Member of the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence to ask for additional time to review the request,” spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said. 

    The DOJ seeks to determine “what, if any responsive documents may exist” that could pertain to Trump’s claim that his predecessor is a “bad (or sick) guy” for allegedly “wiretapping.” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that Trump used quotes around “wiretapping” so as to leave the possibility open that other surveillance tactics were used. 

    ​“There’s no question that the Obama administration, that there were actions about surveillance and other activities that occurred in the 2016 election,” Spicer stated, adding that “the President used the word wiretaps in quotes to mean, broadly, surveillance and other activities.”

    ​Privately, FBI Director James Comey asked the DOJ to publicly denounce claims that the intelligence community had executed a surveillance operation targeting the Trump campaign. Counterintelligence operations occurring within the domestic sphere fall under the purview of the FBI, meaning Comey’s agency would have been the organization to carry out a surveillance mission against Trump.

    Trump’s claim was made on the basis of an article by right-wing media outlet Breitbart which claimed that a conservative radio show host alleged that the Trump Tower was watched during Trump’s presidential election bid. A President can summon the directors of the NSA, CIA, FBI, and DNI at any time to ask whether the allegations took place. Currently there are no indications Trump has done so, or plans to do so. By failing to produce evidence for his startling claims, Trump has created a new media narrative for TV stations and pundits to coalesce around, that many consider to be false. 

    President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., listen
    © AP Photo/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image
    US Lawmakers Set Monday Deadline for Trump to Prove Wiretapping Allegations

    Trump claims that it is the job of the Justice Department, not the White House, to produce information to the House committee. On Sunday, Arizona Republican Senator John McCain said, “I think the president has one of two choices: either retract or to provide the information that the American people deserve, because, if his predecessor violated the law, [if] President Obama violated the law, we have got a serious issue here, to say the least.” 

    Representatives of the Obama administration have blasted the allegations as “simply false.”

      jas
      Trump has it, but he's loving the swamp creatures not knowing exactly what he has, lol. Classic Trump.
