US House Intelligence Committee Has No Proof of Alleged Trump Tower Wiretapping

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On March 4, the president wrote in a Twitter message that Obama had ordered Trump wires tapped in October, but FBI Director James Comey has disputed that allegation and asked the Justice Department to publicly denounce the claim.

"That evidence still remains the same: we don’t have any evidence that [wiretapping] took place," Nunes told reporters. "I don’t think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower."

​House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff expressed concerns in a Wednesday press conference that Trump was making such serious accusations against Obama without any basis.

Nunes added that the White House should clarify whether Trump's tweet can be taken literally. The committee chairman stresses that the Trump administration's cooperation on this matter would help the investigation.