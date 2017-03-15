US Senate to Stall Nominee Confirmation if FBI Refuses to Give Wiretapping Proof

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite McCain Demands Evidence of Trump's Wiretapping Allegedly Ordered by Obama

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On March 4, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Obama of having his Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election, describing this as the former administration's "new low. The president went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal . The claims have been rejected by Obama's representative.

The following day, the White House said that Trump had asked the Congress to investigate this issue.

"We’ll hold up the Deputy Attorney General’s nomination until Congress is provided with information to finally clear the air as to whether or not there was ever a warrant issued against the Trump campaign," Graham stated on NBC's Today show.

FBI Director James Comey disputed Trump’s allegation and asked the Justice Department to publicly denounce the claim, since such wiretapping order is considered to be illegal without a court's approval.On Tuesday, US media report suggested that the Justice Department requested more time to investigate Trump's allegations against the Obama administration.