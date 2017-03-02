Attorney Sessions Scandal is Democrats' Attack on Trump - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that Sessions had two conversations with Kislyak last year while he was a US senator.

"This is the latest attack against the Trump Administration by partisan Democrats," the official said in a statement to Fox News. "Sessions met with the ambassador in an official capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is entirely consistent with his testimony. It's no surprise Senator Al Franken is pushing this story immediately following President Trump's successful address to the nation."

© Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov Moscow Condemns MSM Fake Reports About Kislyak, Sessions Contacts

Sessions said during his confirmation hearing in January that he did not speak to any Russian officials about the Trump campaign.

Lawmakers in both Senate and House of Representatives called on Sessions to recuse himself from the ongoing probe into Trump’s alleged Russia ties, citing impartiality concerns.

Sessions denied allegations he misled the Senate and said he is prepared to recuse himself from the investigation if the need arises.