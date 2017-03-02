Register
02 March 2017
    Senator Jeff Sessions, R-AL, speaks at a rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Ambridge Area Senior High School on October 10, 2016 in Ambridge, Pennsylvania

    Attorney Sessions Scandal is Democrats' Attack on Trump - White House

    © AFP 2016/ MANDEL NGAN
    Allegations that US Attorney General Jeff Sessions misled the Senate about discussions with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak comes from Democrats who want to deflate President Trump’s popularity, a White House official said on Thursday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that Sessions had two conversations with Kislyak last year while he was a US senator.

    "This is the latest attack against the Trump Administration by partisan Democrats," the official said in a statement to Fox News. "Sessions met with the ambassador in an official capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is entirely consistent with his testimony. It's no surprise Senator Al Franken is pushing this story immediately following President Trump's successful address to the nation."

    Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova at a briefing
    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Moscow Condemns MSM Fake Reports About Kislyak, Sessions Contacts
    Sessions said during his confirmation hearing in January that he did not speak to any Russian officials about the Trump campaign.

    Lawmakers in both Senate and House of Representatives called on Sessions to recuse himself from the ongoing probe into Trump’s alleged Russia ties, citing impartiality concerns.

    Sessions denied allegations he misled the Senate and said he is prepared to recuse himself from the investigation if the need arises.

      ivanwa88
      Frankenstein must learn to tighten his bolts better rather than losing his head.
      marcanhalt
      Francken is the boob of all boobs when it comes to politics. He made a living by weaving politics and real life together and he is still doing it. He stole the election in Minnesota to got to Washington. He has to continue to steal attention to himself to stay there.
