US Attorney General Sessions Ready to Recuse Himself From Trump-Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday he is willing to step aside if necessary from any investigation into ties between US President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

"I have said whenever it's appropriate, I will recuse myself," Sessions told NBC News. "There's no doubt about that."

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Sessions spoke to Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak twice last year while he was a US senator and part of Trump's campaign.

When asked at his confirmation hearing if he spoke with Russian officials about the 2016 election, Sessions said he had not.

Earlier Thursday, House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz called on Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation, echoing the demands of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other Congressional Democrats.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told MSNBC "it would be easier" if Sessions stepped down from the investigation to ensure its impartiality.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Moscow does not know of any meetings between Sessions and Kislyak and does not wish to interfere in the "emotionally-charged" scandal.