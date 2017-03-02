Moscow Avoids 'Emotionally Charged Atmosphere' Around US Attorney General

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow does not wish to enter the "emotional" atmosphere surrounding the latest scandal of US President Donald Trump's cabinet member, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, reiterating the long-standing position that Russia does not interfere in other states' affairs.

"We certainly would not want to in any way intervene in the emotionally charged atmosphere taking place in the United States. We can only repeat once again that Russia has never interfered, does not interfere and does not intend to interfere in the internal affairs of other states, and especially in other states' election campaigns," Peskov told journalists.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that US Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke to Russian Ambassador to US Sergei Kislyak twice last year while he was a US senator and part of US President Donald Trump's campaign despite denying any contacts with the Russians at his confirmation hearing in January.

Peskov noted it was too early to assess the situation given the "overly emotional background."

"Perhaps before giving any evaluations, it is necessary to wait when this emotional background subsides and everything will enter into a constructive path," he stressed.